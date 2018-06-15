Giuliana Rancic Returning to Co-Host E! News Alongside 'Best Friend' Jason Kennedy: 'Can't Wait'

Back to her roots!

Veteran entertainment host Giuliana Rancic will return as co-host of E! News this September, three years after she left the show.

“Returning to host E! News is every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago when I joined the show and embarked on this wonderful career,” Rancic, 43, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Co-hosting alongside one of my best friends, Jason Kennedy, with one of the most talented teams in entertainment journalism, makes this move even more special. I can’t wait to reconnect with the E! News audience and go on this journey together once again.”

The mom of Duke, 5, with husband Bill Rancic began her career at E! as a correspondent for the long-running TV series and became a co-host of E! News in 2005.

Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy Jason Kennedy/Instagram

“Giuliana is an incredibly charismatic and well-respected entertainment journalist,” says John Najarian, executive vice president and general manager of news and digital at E! “As a longtime member of the E! family, it’s exciting to welcome her back home to E! News.”

Rancic will also continue as co-host of E!’s Live from the Red Carpet, and has a new app and online parenting community, Pear, with husband Bill.

E! News airs weeknights at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET on E!