"Take that ring back where you got it," she says in PEOPLE's exclusive look

Growing Up Chrisley: Julie Tells Son Chase He's 'Not Ready' to Propose to His Girlfriend

Chase Chrisley is ready to ask his girlfriend a very important question — but not if his mother Julie Chrisley has anything to do with it.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Growing Up Chrisley, Chase tells his mom that he is ready to propose to his girlfriend Emmy Medders, revealing that he's already bought her engagement ring.

"Chase, don't even be playing with me," a shocked Julie, 48, says as Chase, 25, replies, "What do you mean?"

When Chase shows his mom the impressive diamond ring he bought and confirms that it is "real," Julie only becomes more concerned.

"Okay, I can look at this ring and tell you that it's more than half your down payment," Julie says. "So, I'm not sure what you're thinking."

As Chase questions whether his mom is referring to what he was thinking for a proposal plan, Julie explains: "No, Chase. We had a plan to save, have the down payment, get into a house. And this was down the road. Like, way down the road."

Chase then expresses his disappointment with his mother's reaction. "Momma, I thought that you would be happy about this," says Chase as Julie adds, "Okay, well, if that's what you took from our conversation son, then I was way off in my delivery."

"You guys are not ready to get married," she continues. "I love Emmy, I do. But neither one of y'all are ready for marriage. I don't think you understand how hard it is. So, my suggestion to you is [to] take that ring back where you got it."

Chase tells his mom that her suggestion "sucks," but Julie responds: "Well, I'm sorry. But welcome to adulthood."

This season of Growing Up Chrisley also sees Chase gearing up to purchase his first home. In the season 3 trailer, he and Meddler even discuss the idea of moving in together.

But offscreen, Chase and Meddler — who began dating in 2020 — have called it quits.

Last month, Chase told E! News that he "definitely pumped the brakes on the proposal," noting that "that's nowhere in sight." He also clarified that he no longer has the engagement ring.

"Emmy's a great girl, she's a great person. I care about her a lot," Chase continued. "It was just time for us to go our separate ways. You never know what's going to happen in the future, but for now, that's where we're at."