Grocery Store Joe Amabile Says He'd be a 'Nervous Wreck’ as the Next Bachelor

Could Grocery Store Joe be the next Bachelor?

Joe Amabile, lovingly nicknamed after his job as a produce buyer in Chicago, stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday and discussed the possibility of handing out roses as The Bachelor‘s next leading man

“Well, yeah, maybe,” he told Lea Michele, who was filling in as host. “You know, I don’t know.”

Amabile, 31, was careful not to give too much away, as his time on Bachelor in Paradise is still playing out on screen. On the show, the Chicago native has been dating Kendall Long.

“I don’t know if I’m single at the end of it,” he teased. “I guess we’ll see.”

While Amabile refused to reveal if he is currently engaged, he said he’s “not upset” with how his time on Paradise ended. “I’m happy where I’m at right now.”

As for becoming the Bachelor, Amabile said he could be interested.

“I would definitely be the Bachelor,” he said. “Would I be a good one? Probably not. Because I’d probably be a nervous wreck the entire time.”

He added: “It would actually be really bad.”

Amabile famously joined Bachelor in Paradise after a Bachelor Nation uprising on Twitter called for his return to the franchise after Becca Kufrin sent him home on night one of The Bachelorette.

Before heading to Paradise, Amabile, 31, told PEOPLE he was excited at the opportunity to find true love.

“I had a good time,” he said. “There wasn’t really anyone I was looking to meet. I just went into it.”

Amabile said he doesn’t necessarily have a type but is prepared to settle down with the right person: “I’m just looking to find someone — I’m ready.”