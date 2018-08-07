When “Grocery Store Joe” begins his time on Bachelor in Paradise, he hopes it’ll last longer than his short-lived stint on The Bachelorette.

On Tuesday evening, Joe Amabile (lovingly nicknamed “Grocery Store Joe” because of his job as a produce buyer in Chicago), will make his debut on Bachelor in Paradise.

“I’m back!” a smiling Amabile, 31, says in an Entertainment Weekly exclusive clip of the premiere episode. “I’m ready,” he tells host Chris Harrison.

As audiences recall, Amabile was sent home on night one of Becca Kufrin’s current season of The Bachelorette.

Referencing his brief time on the series, Harrison tells Amabile, “Hopefully this stint in Paradise will last longer than your stint on The Bachelorette.”

“I hope so,” Amabile replies. “I was a little nervous, I got a little nervous,” he shares, noting that he “freaked out.”

Still, he has received massive attention in the last few weeks (hello, Joe the Grocer merchandise!) since his exit and is ready for another shot at finding love.

“I am now because honestly after the first episode, I never thought I’d have a girlfriend again because I’m like, ‘This is pretty bad. No one’s ever talking to me after that,’ ” he shares.

“I really hope I don’t get sent home right away again,” says Amabile. “I think I’ll at least last a day.”

Bachelor in Paradise season 5 premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.