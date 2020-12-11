Griffin Johnson Taking a Break from Dating After Dixie D'Amelio, Denies Kelly Osbourne Rumors

"Everyone reacts to things and gets over things differently — for me, after that, I was crushed," the TikTok star says of his breakup

Griffin Johnson is doing just fine on his own — and he plans to keep it that way.

After going through a public breakup with fellow social media star Dixie D'Amelio over the summer, the TikTok star tells PEOPLE he's taking a "break" from dating.

"I'm taking a complete break," he says. "I'm chilling. I haven't even hardly talked to a girl or had a girl on a date or to hang out in at least a month or two. I'm completely out of that market at this moment."

Johnson, 22, and D'Amelio, 19, split in August amid cheating allegations. D'Amelio has since moved on and is now dating Noah Beck, who, along with Johnson, is a member of the Los Angeles content collective known as Sway House.

"Everyone reacts to things and gets over things differently — for me, after that, I was crushed," Johnson says of the breakup.

"It's hard for me because I get it every single day, and some days it's obviously worse," he adds of the public interest surrounding the split. "My comment sections, interviews, paparazzi, when I'm walking out in public, it's still, to this day — it's been so many months."

Image zoom Credit: Griffin Johnson/Instagram

While Johnson says he isn't bothered by D'Amelio and Beck's relationship, he acknowledges that it has put a strain on their friendship.

"I love Noah and I don't really care about the past. I still consider him one of my friends, but it definitely puts a weird thing between us in a way," he says. "I wish it could just be over and I could carry on normally and not have to worry about that."

While Johnson says he's currently single, he did spark romance rumors earlier this fall when he was spotted spending time with Kelly Osbourne, 36, on several occasions. Johnson, however, insists the two are just friends.

"Kelly is a great mentor of mine and she's one of my literal best friends in Los Angeles," he says. "We talk a lot and I know there's a lot of people that spot us out and make a bunch of rumors, but no, she's great."

With nearly 10 million followers on TikTok, Johnson says there are definite downsides to dating in the public eye.

"It's actually kind of depressing sometimes," he says. "Normal things that people do — texting a girl or Snapchatting a girl or just DMing back — I get exposed for that. Someone makes it a Tiktok and it goes viral."