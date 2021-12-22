TV doctors and nurses BokHee An, Nicholas Gonzalez, and Boris Kodjoe of ABC's Grey's Anatomy, The Good Doctor, and Station 19 respectively, are included in the PSA

Grey's Anatomy Writers Take on Stigma Surrounding Obesity in New PSA Starring TV Doctors and Nurses

Actors from popular medical dramas are taking a stand against the stigma surrounding obesity.

Several familiar faces were featured in a new PSA campaign from The Creative Coalition, released Tuesday, that aims to "shift the narrative on the nation's obesity epidemic," according to a release shared with PEOPLE Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

TV doctors and nurses BokHee An, Nicholas Gonzalez, and Boris Kodjoe of ABC's Grey's Anatomy, The Good Doctor, and Station 19 respectively, are included in the PSA.

S. Epatha Merkerson and Steven Weber of NBC's Chicago Med are also a part of the campaign.

"I heard you have epilepsy. Have you considered shedding a few pounds?" Kodjoe asks at the start of the video.

"You have psoriasis?" Weber adds, as Merkerson chimes in: "Maybe you should get on the treadmill."

Gonzalez reminds viewers: "You would never say these things to a friend suffering from a medical condition."

"Obesity is a disease, we're all in this together," the actors say altogether as they end the PSA.

The video then shares statistics about obesity, such as the fact that the disease is linked to more than 60 health conditions "including severe illness from COVID-19."

Written by Jacqueline Donabedian (Director of Medical Research for Grey's Anatomy), Station 19 Executive Producer Kiley Donovan, and Grey's writer/co-executive producer Jamie Denbo, the PSA was distributed in 30 and 60-second spots.

RELATED VIDEO: Rebel Wilson Says She's 'Proud of Myself for Improving My Life for the Better' After 77-Lb. Weight Loss

The medical team for Grey's Anatomy shared the spot on Twitter, writing, "We are destigmatizing the last shame & blame disease through storytelling & the arts. Obesity is a medical condition, a treatable disease. 4 out of 10 Americans live with obesity, but few seek help."

Actress and hip-hop star Queen Latifah, 51, is also in the fight to end the stigma around obesity.

"We want to live long healthy lives," The Equalizer star told PEOPLE in October. "We want to be around to see all the good things happen, you know?"

"I've been through it: struggling with weight loss, yo-yo dieting," she added. "But the reality is when it comes to obesity, it is a clinical condition. It's in your DNA. Maybe your hormones are doing something that you're not aware of and that's something for a professional to deal with."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After decades of facing Hollywood stereotypes and feeling judged because of her weight, she said: "I'm in a good place. I've learned to manage my body."