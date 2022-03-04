Grey's Anatomy: Two Separate Romances Heat Up While One Doctor Searches for the Truth

This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy.

Grey's Anatomy keeps bringing the surprises!

During Thursday's episode of the hit ABC medical drama, romances between a few doctors heat up while Teddy Altman searched for answers when it came to Owen's mysterious secret.

During the show's winter finale in December, Dr. Owen Hunt — who was trapped in a car after a bad accident — confessed to Dr. Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) that he had administered medication to his patient Noah to help him die. However, Owen, who is recovering from surgery, has yet to tell his wife, Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) what he had done.

"Listen Owen, I know you have gone through something horrible and I've given it two days, but now, I'm going to sit here until you tell me what the hell is going on," said Teddy. "Noah's wife has called the house several times looking for you. Why? After everything that we've been through, after 20 years, I deserve the truth. What does Heather want? I know that something happened in the car. Can you just tell me please?"

"You're right," said Owen. "Something happened in the car, but Teddy trust me, I can't tell you."

"Doesn't trust go both ways?" she asked. "It's me."

"You can sit there as long as you want, but I won't tell you," he said. "I love you."

Later in the episode, Teddy caught up with Cormac to inquire about what exactly happened in that car.

"Please can you just tell me," Teddy said. "I'm talking to my husband but he's not talking to me. There was something wrong with Owen even before he got in that car. I felt it. Now he's hurt and I know he's in so much pain but I have this horrible feeling in my whole body so can you please tell me what happened in that car."

"He told me to get out first," said Cormac. "He told me to think about my kids and for that, I'll always be in his debt. It's a miracle he survived. Because of him, I got to get home to my kids. Thanks to your husband I get to bring them back to my family in Ireland. I get the chance to build a new life."

"But why are you building a new life?" she asked. "It's not like you to just quit with no notice. Whatever he did or whatever he said to you must be so big that you're willing to uproot your whole life and for that I am so sorry."

"Your husband is alive," Cormac said. "Try to hold on to that."

Though Teddy was persistent in knowing what had happened, on her way to Owen's hospital room, she witnessed Owen giving a pair of car keys to Noah's wife. After following her, she noticed Noah's wife retrieved a bag (of presumed medications).

"Either tell me what you just took out of my husband's car, or I'm going to have to call the police," said Teddy.

Meanwhile, Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) faced the Morbidity and Mortality conference after his patient died unexpectedly during surgery — leaving the doctors of Grey Sloan to question Dr. Richard Webber's newest teaching method, The Webber Method.

"Richard, I now you know how traumatizing it is to lose a patient due to an honest mistake," said Maggie (Kelly McCreary).

"You publicly humiliated me in the hospital I've worked in for over 30 years," Richard said, referring to Maggie's questioning during the Morbidity and Mortality conference.

"That wasn't my intention I was just trying to do my job," she said. "I took an oath."

"I took the same oath," he said. "Schmitt didn't make a mistake. Schmitt made a decision. He chose to avert my teaching method. He chose to proceed without waiting. Somehow you went after me?"

"I believe in systems and scientific data of learning scenarios multiple times ensuring they work before we implement new procedures and I don't believe we have done that here," said Maggie.

"Please leave me alone before I say something that I regret," an angry Richard said.

Speaking with Richard, Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) shared some tough news.

"After you introduced the Webber Method, I had some concerns," she said. "I decided to trust in it because it was you. I know I should've been more vocal about it from the beginning. Despite the physicians shortage and the backlog of surgeries I feel strongly that the Webber Method should not just be suspended temporarily, but permanently."

"Understood," said Richard. "You did say something and I had my wife overrule you. I wasn't right and it wasn't fair and I'm sorry."

At the end of the day, Levi couldn't stand to face his colleagues to discuss what had happened — and ended up saying that he would not be returning to work.

Last week, Link (Chris Carmack) was still struggling after finding Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) kissing her research partner, Dr. Kai Bartley (E. R. Fightmaster) during the winter finale — and found comfort in longtime friend Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington), who began developing feelings for him earlier in the season.

"I don't want to feel all this again," he told Jo.

"Amelia is a good mom and a great surgeon and a decent human being, but she doesn't want you want," she said. "And you are Atticus Lincoln. You are the best ortho surgeon, the best bartender, the best father I know. And you're also really hot... There are other women who would love to love you, Link."

"You've already mourned her. You already suffered so maybe just don't suffer anymore," added Jo, before kissing Link. Well, the two ended up sleeping together.

To make things a little more uncomfortable, Jo ended up working with Amelia on a case her entire shift — and Amelia instantly felt the awkwardness.

"I know Link is really angry with me," Amelia said. "I can hear it in your voice which goes up an octave every time I enter a room. I know you're who he's talking to about it. You're his best friend and I'm grateful he has someone to talk to. But if it means that we can't work together effectively, I need for you to tell me that because this was awkward today and our first responsibility is our patient."

Later that night, Jo planned on telling Link that she loves him, but ended up suggesting that the two shouldn't have sex anymore — to which Link was okay with.

But will she be able to get over her feeling for him?

Meanwhile, things between Meredith and new flame Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) — who helped her with a hernia repair — were heating up.

"Do you have to leave tonight," asked Meredith.

"I don't ever want to leave you," he said. "I want to be with you. Why don't you come spend a few days with me in Minnesota and I'll come back with you."

"As exhausting as that sounds, I have the kids," she said. "For the record, I don't want to leave you either."