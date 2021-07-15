The network also announced return dates for Big Sky, A Million Little Things and The Good Doctor

Here's When Grey's Anatomy, The Bachelorette, DWTS and More ABC Shows Return This Fall

The fall TV landscape is shaping up nicely.

On Thursday, ABC announced its slate of premiere dates for the 2021-2022 season, which includes the return of fan-favorite series Grey's Anatomy, The Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars.

Following the double-season news, Young voiced her desire to see more diversity within The Bachelor franchise."They know that I'm going to push forward to make an impact in a positive way," she said on Good Morning America. "And I think they're kind of jumping on my train to do that with me."

And last but not least, ABC announced Dancing with the Stars' renewal for season 30 in March. Now, fans can look forward to the hit show's return on Sep. 20.

See ABC's full fall schedule below (all times listed are ET/PT).

Monday, Sep. 20

Dancing with the Stars — 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Sep. 22

The Goldbergs — 8:00 p.m.

The Wonder Years — 8:30 p.m.

The Conners — 9:00 p.m.

Home Economics — 9:31 p.m.

A Million Little Things — 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 26

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — 8:00 p.m.

Supermarket Sweep — 9:00 p.m.

The Rookie — 10:00 p.m.

Monday, Sep. 27

The Good Doctor — 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 30

Station 19 — 8:00 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy — 9:00 p.m.

Big Sky — 10:01 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3

America's Funniest Home Videos — 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Shark Tank — 8:00 p.m.

20/20 — 9:01 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

The Bachelorette — 8:00 p.m.