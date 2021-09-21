In addition to resolving last season's cliffhangers, the Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 crossover event will have Dr. Meredith Grey meet "a dynamic doctor from her mother's past"

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Kick Off New Seasons in Explosive Crossover Event — Watch the Trailer!

Grey's Anatomy is kicking off its 18th season with a bang, as well as a visit from some friends at Station 19, which is going into season 5.

ABC dropped a trailer on Sunday for the crossover premiere event, which promises to resolve the cliffhangers in both shows, while teasing that Dr. Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) "meets a dynamic doctor from her mother's past."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After overcoming COVID-19 in season 17, Meredith is at a crossroads in her life. "You've survived the unthinkable. What are you going to do, Meredith?" the ghost of her late mother Dr. Ellis Grey (Kate Burton) asks.

The trailer also sees Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) heading for the altar, before a life-or-death situation sends them to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in the back of an ambulance.

Atticus (Chris Carmack) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) continue to work through their differences on marriage in couple's counseling, after she turned down his beach proposal in the season 17 finale.

Meanwhile, the crew at Station 19 has to get creative when someone steals their rig, which gets overturned in a wreck. "Transport the patient to Grey Sloan on foot," a voice says amid the ensuing traffic block, which appears to result in an explosion at some point.

Following her wedding to Carina (Stefania Spampinato), Maya's (Danielle Savre) position as captain is on the chopping block, and Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) blames Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe).

RELATED VIDEO: Ellen Pompeo Reacts to a Fan Who Voiced Disapproval with Grey's Anatomy's Season 17: 'All Good!'

"The biggest cliffhangers from last season will be answered, and someone from Meredith's past comes back," a voiceover says at the end of the trailer as Meredith's face suddenly turns to shock.