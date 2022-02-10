Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy's winter premieres will air Feb. 24 on ABC

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Kick Off Winter Premieres in 2-Hour Crossover Event — Watch the Trailer!

The wait is finally (almost!) over.

On Feb. 24, ABC's Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy will return for their winter premieres — and PEOPLE has the first look at the explosive two-hour crossover event.

First, during Station 19's premiere, titled "Started From The Bottom," the Seattle fire station welcomes a new chief, who is Seattle's first female fire chief, to their crew.

And it looks like there might be some history between the new fire chief, Natasha Ross (Merle Dandridge) and Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) — which Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) doesn't seem too thrilled about. But for the time being, the crew has a much bigger problem at hand.

During Grey's Anatomy's winter finale in December, doctors Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood), Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) traveled to Tacoma to pick up a heart for Owen's sister Megan's (Abigail Spencer) son, Farouk.

However, as the trio were heading back to Grey Sloan Memorial, their driver suffered a major stroke and wrecked the car — leaving the vehicle hanging off a cliff and the doctors fighting for their lives.

Eventually, Teddy and Cormac were able to escape, but the car ended up sliding down the cliff with Owen inside.

"We have to get down there and we have to save [Owen]," Ben Warren says in the trailer.

"Civilian down," says Robert. "No pulse."

As the doctors hurry to get Owen to Grey Sloan Memorial during the Grey's Anatomy winter premiere, titled "No Time To Die," the fight for Owen's life is one for the books.

"Our friend needs our help," says Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington). "I came as soon as I heard," adds Richard Weber (James Pickens Jr.).

As the doctors scramble, Link (Chris Carmack) confronts Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) after he witnessed her kissing research partner, Dr. Kai Bartley (E. R. Fightmaster) during the winter finale.

"You just moved on," Link tells Amelia.

"Because you saw me kissing someone else?" asks Amelia.

While it's unclear where their relationship is going, one thing's for sure — the doctors will do everything they can to save Owen. But will he survive?