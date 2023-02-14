'Grey's Anatomy' Swifties Team Up for Valentine's Day Singalongs — Find Out Which Songs Express Their Love

The Swifties of Grey Sloan Memorial are revealing themselves!

On Tuesday, Grey's Anatomy stars Kim Raver, Kevin McKidd, Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack teamed up as their respective characters to express their "love" for one another in epic singalong videos to some of Taylor Swift's hits.

First, on-again-off-again couple and best friends Dr. Jo Wilson (Luddington) and Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln (Carmack) sang along to Swift's "You're On Your Own, Kid."

"Summer went away, still, the yearning stays, I play it cool with the best of them," Carmack, 42, sang.

The camera then panned to Luddington, 39, who sang, "I wait patiently, he's gonna notice me, it's okay, we're the best of friends." The duo then stood and looked at each other awkwardly as they sang, "Anyway..."

"'Happy' Valentine's Day #greysanatomy," Luddington wrote on Instagram, alongside their lip-syncing video.

In the comments section, fans were quick to express their excitement — and so was Carmack. "I don't know about you… but I'm rooting for them! 😍" the actor wrote.

An hour later, Raver, 53, took to Instagram with her own duet featuring her onscreen love, Dr. Owen Hunt (McKidd).

Raver, who plays Dr. Teddy Altman, and McKidd, 49, sang along to Swift's hit, "You Need To Calm Down." In the clip, the pair kept their arms crossed and waved each other off as they gave sassy glares.

"@camillaluddington and @realcarmack are super cute this Valentine's Day. I don't think Teddy and Owen got the memo @therealkmckidd," Raver wrote in the caption of the video.

As fans know, Jo and Link have had their share of ups and down the past couple of seasons, never quite getting their timing right.

Most recently, Link revealed his true feelings for Jo in a conversation with Teddy. "I'm kinda crazy about Jo," he shared, noting that he was worried he already "blew it."

Teddy didn't want him to struggle the way she has since marrying Owen and advised him to "just keep sleeping with other women until those feelings pass." But Link was all smiles when Jo surprised him with a bag of Halloween candy and thanked him for being there for her.

Though Teddy and Owen are married with kids, the duo have faced challenge after challenge the past few seasons, leaving the status of their relationship up in the air.

While things seems to be on the mend for these two (they made up and had sex in the fall) after Owen lost his medical license for illegally giving pills to veterans as a form of assisted suicide, the duo have a long way to go.

During the first half of the 19th season, five new interns joined Grey Sloan Memorial while longtime series star Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) officially announced that she was moving to Boston after accepting a position with the Catherine Fox Foundation to research Alzheimer's disease.

The mid-season premiere on Feb. 23 will be Pompeo's seventh episode this season. In August, the actress revealed she would only be appearing in eight episodes during season 19 as she prepares to star in a new series for Hulu, Orphan.

Grey's Anatomy returns to ABC on Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET.