Chandra Wilson, Camilla Luddington and More Grey's Anatomy Stars to Unite for the Actors Fund

Fans of Grey's Anatomy are getting a special treat in the new year.

On Thursday, some cast members of the beloved medical drama will join Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley for an episode of Stars in the House to talk all things Grey's Anatomy in support of The Actors Fund, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Several fan favorites from the ABC series will gather for the virtual event to discuss filming the current season, honoring frontline workers and the importance of vaccination. They will also answer viewer questions submitted via the Stars in the House social media pages ahead of Thursday.

Among those participating is Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) — who serves as a Western Council member for The Actors Fund — as well as James Pickens (Richard Webber), Kelly McCreary (Maggie Pierce), Kim Raver (Teddy Altman), Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson), Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt), Chris Carmack (Atticus Lincoln), Greg Germann (Tom Koracick), Richard Flood (Cormac Hayes) and Anthony Hill (Winston Ndugu).

Image zoom Credit: Gilles Mingasson via Getty Images

Grey's Anatomy premiered in 2005 and has captured an audience for 17 seasons. The show aired its mid-season finale last month and will return March 4.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff recently spoke to Variety about the future of the series, admitting she's not sure when Grey's will finally come to an end.

"I never really believe it's really over until everybody sits me down — they're all going to have to come together and sit me down and tell me it's really over," Vernoff said. "But you always have to plan for both contingencies. We have a plan for how the season is going to end, and I feel really good about that plan, but I will say that at this point in any given season, we usually have a plan for where the season is going to end and it doesn't always end where we think it will. So, you never know."

Meanwhile, Stars in the House, which kicked off in March 2020, is a daily series that features stage and screen actors virtually coming together to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19.

The Grey's Anatomy stars are just one of the many casts that have been brought together by Rudetsky and Wesley to share stories and help raise money for The Actors Fund amid the global pandemic. Other casts that have reunited on Stars in the House include Night at the Museum, Family Ties, Scandal, Knots Landing, Melrose Place, Frasier, Glee, 30 Rock, Desperate Housewives and more.