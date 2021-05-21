Grey's Anatomy Stars Say Goodbye to Jesse Williams After His Final Episode: 'End of an Era'

The Grey's Anatomy cast has bid farewell to star Jesse Williams.

The actor's final appearance on the long-running medical drama aired Thursday night, and his costars marked the occasion with some heartfelt tributes to Williams and his character, Dr. Jackson Avery.

Ellen Pompeo posted a selfie with Williams, 39, alongside a caption containing various inspirational quotes.

"'Life is a balance between holding on & letting go' — Rumi," she wrote. "'Stay far from timid. Only make moves when your heart's in it. And live the phrase 'sky's the limit' — The Notorious B.I.G. ... Thank you @ijessewilliams."

Kelly McCreary, whose character Maggie Pierce dated Jackson for several seasons, wrote on her own Instagram Story that Williams' departure marked "the end of an era."

"I can't believe we're saying goodbye to Jesse/Jackson. (That's how [his] makeup bag at work is labeled, btw. Tickled me every time.)" she wrote. "@ijessewilliams, you have made your mark on the culture with this unforgettable character. I am so proud to have worked with you these past several years, and I cannot wait to see the dope sh** you create next!"

Camilla Luddington revealed on her Story that Williams' final scene was opposite her character, Jo Wilson.

"The scene between Jackson and Jo was the last scene @ijessewilliams filmed that episode," she wrote atop a photo with Williams and fellow costar Kevin McKidd. "Here's a pic of us all celebrating him right after!"

"And you knowwww it pains me to say this BUT… I'll really really miss him," Luddington continued. "I can't wait to see allll the things he does next."

James Pickens Jr. — one of only three actors to have remained on Grey's for all 17 seasons, alongside Pompeo and Chandra Wilson — also posted a tribute to Williams on Instagram.

"It has been a joy to work together with this talented and thoughtful artist," he wrote. "Keep fighting the good fight, Jesse, not goodbye, will be seeing you soon, this I am sure of."

Williams reposted his costars' kind words on his Instagram Story, adding a special shoutout to Pickens Jr. and Wilson.

"You can't possibly know how deeply I love these human beings," he wrote atop a photo of the trio.

Williams announced his departure earlier this month following 12 seasons on Grey's.

"I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda, the network, studio, fellow cast mates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen and Debbie," Williams, 39, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, referring to creator Shonda Rhimes, showrunner Krista Vernoff, and co-stars Pompeo and Debbie Allen.

"As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds," continued Williams, who had played the plastic surgeon since season 6.

"The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I'll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends."