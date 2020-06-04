Ellen Pompeo said she spent the day "letting people know that they matter"

Grey's Anatomy Stars Ellen Pompeo and T.R. Knight Take a Knee Together During L.A. Protests

Ellen Pompeo and T.R. Knight kneel during a protest against police brutality in West Hollywood, California.

Ellen Pompeo and T.R. Knight are rejoining forces in a call for justice.

On Wednesday, the Grey's Anatomy actors were among the many residents in the Los Angeles area who gathered for a peaceful protest in West Hollywood. Pompeo, 50, and Knight, 47, took a knee among the crowds, as demonstrators called for justice and accountability in the wake of last week's killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

For the show of solidarity, Knight held a sign that read "Black Lives Matter," as they both wore masks for the public outing.

"Some of my friends who I'm with, we made an observation," she said in the clip, re-shared on Twitter.

The actress went on to note that for this peaceful daytime Black Lives Matter assembly, there were heavily armed law enforcement everywhere — something she says she never noticed at previous demonstrations she's participated in.

"We're at a march for black lives, and we're here to talk about the fact that they matter, and there's machine guns — big ones — and aggression," she said, noting the contrast between the response to these protests versus at the Women's March, climate change marches and Pride parades.

"The cops weren't so aggressive, but their stance is aggressive; they're on rooftops, they're in cars, they're in tanks, and I haven't ever seen that show of force," said Pompeo.

Signing off on the video message to fans, the star said: "I hope you all had a good day; I certainly did, letting people know that they matter. Love you all."

Pompeo has played the lead role of Dr. Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy since 2005, while Knight left the show in 2009. The pals shared a mini-reunion in March when Pompeo shared a sweet photo of herself with Knight, who played Dr. George O’Malley on the long-running show.

“Old friends are the BEST friends @t.r.knight,” she wrote alongside the photo. “But like we aren’t old … we’ve just known each other for a very long time yes yes that’s it…”

Grey's Anatomy's home network, ABC, issued a statement of support amid the ongoing protests, writing that at the company, "We believe in liberty and justice for all."

"We stand with our black colleagues, creators, performers, storytellers, viewers and every ally of the black community against systemic racism, racial injustice, senseless violence and oppression. Your voice matters. Black lives matter."

