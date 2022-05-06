Grey's Anatomy Stars Consider the Show's End: 'It's Bigger Than All of Us at This Point'

GREYS ANATOMY - Sorry Doesnt Always Make It Right The Grey Sloan doctors are stuck in the middle of a fight between a newlywed couple who are injured in a car accident and brought to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Jacksons generosity with COVID-positive patients goes a bit too far, and Hayes works to rebuild Maggies confidence and convince her to perform an extremely risky heart surgery when Greys Anatomy airs THURSDAY, APRIL 8 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Raymond Liu via Getty Images) KEVIN MCKIDD, CHANDRA WILSON, CAMILLA LUDDINGTON

Grey's Anatomy just celebrated its 400th episode, but the stars of the ABC medical drama aren't exactly itching to hang up their scrubs just yet.

On Thursday, some fan-favorite cast members gave their thoughts on the show eventually coming to an end — and what it will look like when the time comes.

"We have thought of so many endings and they were like, 'Nope, that's not it,'" Chandra Wilson, who has played Dr. Miranda Bailey for the past 18 seasons, told PEOPLE at Grey's Anatomy 400th Episode Celebration in Hollywood.

"That's not going to end. And all of the scenarios ... We played them as if it's going to end," she continued. "So I'm not thinking of it anymore. Not going to do it!"

CHANDRA WILSON Credit: Liliane Lathan/ABC

"It's hard to imagine it closing now," said Camilla Luddington, who has played Jo Wilson since season 9.

"I don't know how this show ends at this point," added Kevin McKidd, who has portrayed Dr. Owen Hunt since season 5. "We all thought this season was going to be the end. I felt we were all building towards it, this season. But the audience just seems to want more still."

"The thing is with a medical show, because most TV shows struggle because their narrative or the construct of how they're telling stories, it starts to become convoluted to keep it going," he explained. "With medical shows, there's an endless amount of stories because there's new people coming into hospitals every single day. So that's why it's hard to really see what the end can be. All I can tell you is it's bigger than all of us at this point."

GREY’S ANATOMY Credit: Raymond Liu/ABC

In January, ABC announced the network had ordered a 19th season of Grey's, which has become the longest-running primetime medical drama series.

In the upcoming season, the Shondaland series will explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff will continue to lead the series.

"Grey's Anatomy has a global impact that can't be overstated," Vernoff said. "Grey's touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters. I'm excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I'm always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact."

"I couldn't be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season," added creator Shonda Rhimes. "This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey's Anatomy for so many years."

Over the years, cast members have come and gone — Ellen Pompeo, Wilson and James Pickens Jr. are the only actors who have remained on for all 18 seasons — but the show's fanbase has remained strong.

The 18th season marked the return of some familiar faces, including Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery and Abigail Spencer as Megan Hunt. The season finale will air on May 26 and see the return of Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew as fan-favorite couple Jackson Avery and April Kepner.