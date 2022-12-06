'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd's Wife Arielle Files for Divorce 5 Months After Announcing Split

In July, the actor announced that the longtime couple "decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship" after five years together

Published on December 6, 2022 05:53 PM
Kevin McKidd's Wife Arielle Files for Divorce
Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty

Kevin McKidd and Arielle Goldrath McKidd are taking steps forward in their separation process.

Per court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Grey's Anatomy actor's wife officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Monday. She has cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split.

Goldrath has requested joint physical and legal custody of their two children: Aiden, 4, and Nava, 3. She has requested to determine how to split up their assets in mediation. And she has petitioned the court to restore her original name, Arielle Leigh Goldrath.

McKidd, 49, married Goldrath in November 2017. The pair were married for five years before he announced their separation in July.

"I don't often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you. A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship," he shared in a lengthy Instagram statement. "We reached this conclusion after much soul searching and discussion. We know it's what is right for both of us."

Kevin McKidd's Wife Arielle Files for Divorce
Randy Shropshire/Getty

McKidd went on to praise Goldrath.

"Arielle is an incredible mother to Aiden and Nava. She's one of the wisest, most intelligent and loving people I've ever known. We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other," he said. "We have been able to redefine our lives and love for each other in a beautiful way. It's not been easy and has taken significant work and self-examination. It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing shared history, beautiful children and family."

McKidd concluded by asking his followers to "wish us luck and good fortune going forward."

"It feels good to share this part of my life and let you all know that even with challenges, it is possible to reach happy conclusions if we show up for each other and stay open," he added. "Arielle and I will always be there for one another. I hope everyone could be this blessed: to raise their kids with one of your very best friends."

McKidd was previously married to Jane Parker from 1999 to 2017. They share children Iona, 20, and Joseph, 22.

