Grey's Anatomy Star Jesse Williams Appeals $50K per Month Child Support Ruling

Jesse Williams‘ messy divorce proceedings continue.

According to court papers obtained by The Blast, the Grey’s Anatomy actor, 37, filed a notice of appeal on Monday in an attempt to change the child support he pays to ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee. He filed the appeal in the Superior Court of California of the County of Los Angeles.

Williams shares daughter Sadie and son Maceo with Drake-Lee. In June, Williams was ordered to pay more than $50,000 per month in child support in addition to the $50,695 per month in spousal support that he has paid Drake-Lee since January 2018.

A forensic accountant found that Williams earns more than $521,000 per month. In April 2017, Drake-Lee petitioned the court for $27,000 more in child support and an additional $200,000 for her attorney’s fees.

Williams wed Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, in September 2012 after meeting when Williams was a New York schoolteacher. Williams filed for divorce in April 2017.

Williams and Drake-Lee were granted joint legal custody in August 2017 and joint physical custody in March 2018. The agreement stated that Williams and Drake-Lee must alternate custody of the children for major holidays.

PEOPLE confirmed in May that Williams is dating SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks. He previously dated Minka Kelly before the couple split in January 2018.