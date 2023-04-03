'Grey's Anatomy' 's Caterina Scorsone Details Terrifying House Fire: 'I Had About 2 Minutes to Get My 3 Kids Out'

Though the actress and her family safely escaped the house fire, Scorsone revealed she lost all four pets in the blaze: "We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all"

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on April 3, 2023 08:20 PM
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Caterina Scorsone arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CqllsPHv69N/ Verified Hello friends ❤️ (cw: fire/loss) A couple of months ago my house burned down. While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house. One thing about fires: they happen fast. I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful. Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all. This is not a post about a fire. This is a post about community. This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did. Thank you to the firefighters and the investigators (thank you Trey!) Thank you to my neighbor who answered our frantic knocks at her door. Thank you to the parents at my kids’ school who sent toys and books, my friends at @greysabc and @shondaland who sent clothing and supplies, my sisters who flew in to handle logistics so that I could be with my kids. Thank you to my team who made everything easier. What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love. The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it and we are so grateful. Thank you. Here are some photos to honor the space we once called home, to say goodbye to the animals that loved us so well, and to celebrate that we have the only thing we ever really needed: each other. -Love, Caterina ❤️ 1h
Photo: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC/Getty; Caterina Scorsone/Instagram

Caterina Scorsone has a renewed sense of gratitude after losing nearly everything in a house fire.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Grey's Anatomy actress opened up about the devastating incident, which took place a few months ago. Though Scorsone, 41, and her family luckily survived, she said the fire ultimately burnt her entire house down and killed all four of her pets.

"While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway, a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house," wrote Scorsone, who shares daughters Lucky, 3, Eliza, 10, and Paloma "Pippa" Michaela, 6, with ex-husband Rob Giles.

"I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that, I am eternally grateful," Scorsone shared. "Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all."

Alongside a picture from the fire's aftermath and memories of the family's beloved animals, Scorsone shared the lessons she has taken away from the traumatic experience.

"What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love," she wrote. "The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it, and we are so grateful."

The actress, who plays Amelia Shepherd on Grey's Anatomy, also credited the support she received from community members and friends for helping her through the trying time.

"This is not a post about a fire. This is a post about community. This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did. Thank you to the firefighters and the investigators (thank you, Trey!)" she wrote. "Thank you to my neighbor who answered our frantic knocks at her door. Thank you to the parents at my kids' school who sent toys and books, my friends at @greysabc and @shondaland, who sent clothing and supplies, and my sisters who flew in to handle logistics so that I could be with my kids. Thank you to my team, who made everything easier."

She added: "Here are some photos to honor the space we once called home, to say goodbye to the animals that loved us so well, and to celebrate that we have the only thing we ever really needed: each other. -Love, Caterina ❤️"

Caterina Scorsone/Instagram

In the comments section of her post, Scorsone's friends and costars expressed their condolences while also praising her strength.

Chris Carmack, who plays Atticus "Link" Lincoln on Grey's Anatomy, commented: "I hope I never have to deal with anything like this… but if I do, I hope I can follow your example of grace under terrible circumstances…❤️❤️❤️ love to you and the family."

Fellow costar Jake Borelli, known for portraying Dr. Levi Schmitt on Grey's, added: "You are truly an incredible human and I am sending all the love I have to you and yours ✨💛✨"

Actress Melissa DuPrey wrote: "Oh sweet babe. I'm so glad you all are safe. I'm sorry for the losses of your furbabies and the tangible things that hold memories. Grateful you are here and exist so beautifully"

Schitt's Creek alum Emily Hampshire also left a message of support. "You are such an incredible human. I'm so sorry you went thru all this but I am so grateful you exist in the world and sending you and your fam all the ❤️"

Caterina Scorsone/Instagram

Scorsone's love for her family is nothing new to fans. The actress often celebrates her children on social media, with her most recent post coming last month on World Down Syndrome Day.

Showcasing her love for daughter Pippa, who lives with Down syndrome, Scorsone wrote, "Happy World Down syndrome Day 21.3.23 Love is exactly what we are. Exactly as we are. 💛💙❤️ #joyisrebellion," alongside a photo of them sharing a sweet moment in her living room.

