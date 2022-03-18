Grey's Anatomy Staffer Placed on Administrative Leave amid Investigation Into Her Medical History

Claims made by Elisabeth Finch, a writer and consulting producer on Grey's Anatomy, regarding her medical and personal history are currently being investigated

Elisabeth Finch, a writer and consulting producer on Grey's Anatomy, has been placed on administrative leave.

PEOPLE confirms that Finch's temporary leave from her duties on the ABC hit is tied to an ongoing investigation. According to a report first published by The Ankler, Disney Television Studios is reviewing claims that Finch allegedly made about her medical and personal history in order to determine whether they've been exaggerated.

Finch allegedly claimed to have suffered from several ailments, including a rare form of bone cancer and the loss of a portion of her leg.

"Only Elisabeth can speak to her personal story," a rep for Shondaland, a company founded by Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, told PEOPLE.

Andrew B. Brettler, Finch's attorney at Lavely & Singer, also issued a statement on her behalf to PEOPLE.

"Ms. Finch is not going to discuss her private health matters," Brettler said in a statement. "Likewise, she will not speak about her pending divorce from her estranged wife, Jennifer Beyer, or comment on any statements that Ms. Beyer may have made to third parties about Ms. Finch."

Krista Vernoff with Elisabeth R. Finch on the set of Grey's Anatomy during the "Silent All These Years" episode

While Finch has held many different roles behind the scenes, her work primarily lies within television writing, according to her IMDb page. Prior to Grey's Anatomy, she held writing credits on True Blood and The Vampire Diaries.

Finch first joined Grey's Anatomy in 2014. While working on the acclaimed drama, she notably wrote the 2015 episode titled "Silent All These Years." The episode, which centered around a sexual assault victim, also featured her acting in the role of Nurse Elisabeth.

Previously, Finch said the storyline on Catherine Fox's (Debbie Allen) cancer battle was inspired by her own fight with the illness.

"My boss, Krista Vernoff, suggested I use my point of view as a person with cancer to write a storyline where one of our beloved characters is diagnosed, too," she wrote in an essay for ELLE in 2018.

"I was certain Catherine Fox should be the character we diagnosed with cancer — a brilliant, vibrant, sexy, 60-something, world-class surgeon — whose fire is matched only by the actress who plays her: Debbie Allen," Finch continued. "I wanted Catherine to be diagnosed with a spinal tumor similar to mine, only this time, the doctors would tell her the truth. Because she, like the rest of the world, shouldn't have it any other way."