Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek: Alex Refuses to Confess to Brutally Beating Up DeLuca

To say that Alex Karev has gotten himself into an awful mess is an understatement.

In a sneak peek at Thursday’s Grey’s Anatomy season premiere, fans see the show pickup right where the finale left off – and it’s intense.

On the season 12 finale, Alex (Justin Chambers) did the unthinkable. He had misinterpreted Andrew DeLuca’s (Giacomo Gianniotti) actions after walking in on him helping (a very drunk) Jo (Camilla Luddington) out of her clothes in order to put her to bed. Without waiting for an explanation from either Jo or DeLuca, Alex sprinted across the room and began brutally pummeling him into a bloody pulp.

The new clip begins with Alex pacing back and forth inside Grey-Sloan Memorial hospital, covered in blood and unable to comprehend what he had just done to his co-worker. Within seconds, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) runs up the steps towards him.

Justin Chambers as Alex Karev in Grey's Anatomy

“How is he? Is there a brain injury?” Alex hastily asks her.

“He just got out of CT … the radiologist says they’re clear,” she tells him.

Alex doesn’t believe her and continues to beg Meredith to go back downstairs and look over DeLuca’s scans again for a brain bleed.

“I will. I will look at the scans,” Meredith says. “Alex, this is really bad.”

“I know, I know, I just … I went crazy,” he admits. “What if I talk to DeLuca, you know, before he says anything?”

“Maybe you should talk to the police,” she interjects.

Alex is apprehensive about admitting the truth and asks Meredith if they can just wait until they find out just how bad DeLuca’s health is.

The clip ends with Alex having an awkward run-in with Ben Warren (Jason George), which doesn’t help his case. Ben knows right away that Alex is hiding the truth – between the bruised knuckles, bloody clothes and the nervousness, he’s guilty as charged.

“Look man, DeLuca is going to clear everything up once he gets out of surgery, is there anything …” Ben begins to say before Alex quickly cuts him off.

“There isn’t!”

Season 13 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.