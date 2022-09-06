'Grey's Anatomy' : Meet Grey Sloan's Newest Residents, Described as 'Diamonds in the Rough'

Grey's Anatomy premieres Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC

Fresh faces and new storylines are making their way to the upcoming 19th season of Grey's Anatomy!

As Meredith Grey says in the exclusive intro video, "Congratulations! You made it. You're here."

In the clip, we meet Grey Sloan's newest first-year surgical residents, Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane), Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd), Lucas Adams (Niko Terho), Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis) and Benson "Blue" Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.). And the footage might remind fans of a thing or two from the show's original pilot... including a resident who's already slept with an attending.

During the season 18 finale in May, the Grey Sloan Memorial's residency program was shut down by the review board leaving quite a few residents orphaned, including Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli), Taryn Helm (Jaicy Elliot) and Mabel Tsang (Sylvia Kwan). It also saw Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) quit as Chief of Surgery, leaving Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in charge.

"We start the new season with a new residency program," says Francis, who previously starred on Dash & Lily and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

"They're giving opportunities to medical residents who may not have otherwise had the chance," explains Inventing Anna alum Floyd.

"The diamonds in the rough, is that what you're saying?" says Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) in a clip. (So, apparently, he's back too, despite walking away from Meredith in the finale.)

"I am," Meredith says. "And I see something in all of them."

Niko Tero, Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, James Pickens Jr., Alexis Floyd
James Pickens Jr.

"This season, the hospital is going through a bit of a rebirth," Floyd says. "A second chance: That's a big theme this season for both the interns as well as many of the characters you know and love already."

As for the new characters themselves, "Simone brings a very grounded but emotional connection to her work," Floyd says.

Kane (Reign) notes that Jules "can be a little bit bossy, a little impulsive, but she's very kind-hearted."

In the footage, we see Jules bumping into Dr. Atticus Lincoln (Chris Carmack) and confessing to Simone, "I think I might've accidentally slept with an attending already."

"Lucas Adams is trying to prove himself," says Terho (The Thing About Harry). "He's trying to prove that he deserves to be there."

Glee and Crazy Rich Asians actor Shum says Blue is "very competitive. He's striving to be No. 1."

Meanwhile, "Mika is a jokester and likes to make people laugh," Francis explains. "Sometimes her sense of humor gets her in trouble."

