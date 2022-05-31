Everything to Know About Grey's Anatomy Season 19

A handful of cast members have already been confirmed for season 19, including Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr.

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Should I Stay or Should I Go” – Bailey faces an unhappy Catherine who is facing audits for several of her Foundation hospitals. Meanwhile, Addison is back at Grey Sloan; tensions rise between Meredith and Richard, and Owen returns to work on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 5 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) ELLEN POMPEO

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Should I Stay or Should I Go” – Bailey faces an unhappy Catherine who is facing audits for several of her Foundation hospitals. Meanwhile, Addison is back at Grey Sloan; tensions rise between Meredith and Richard, and Owen returns to work on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 5 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) ELLEN POMPEO

Grey's Anatomy is really shaking things up for season 19.

In the season 18 finale, which also marked the show's 400th episode, the fate of several fan-favorite characters is left up in the air for the upcoming season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) decides to stay at Seattle's Grey Sloan instead of heading to Minnesota, other characters, including Miranda (Chandra Wilson), leave the hospital.

Thankfully, there is another season in store to tie up any loose threads.

In January, ABC announced the network had ordered a 19th season of the show, which has become the longest-running primetime medical drama series.

"Grey's Anatomy has a global impact that can't be overstated," executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff said at the time. "Grey's touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters. I'm excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I'm always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact."

From which stars are returning to the premiere date, here's everything we know about Grey's Anatomy season 19, so far.

When does Grey's Anatomy season 19 premiere?

Though an official release date for season 19 hasn't been announced yet, ABC has confirmed that it will be part of the network's Fall 2022 lineup, airing on Thursdays at 9:00 P.M. right after Station 19.

Which cast members are returning for Grey's Anatomy season 19?

GREYS ANATOMY - Sorry Doesnt Always Make It Right The Grey Sloan doctors are stuck in the middle of a fight between a newlywed couple who are injured in a car accident and brought to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Jacksons generosity with COVID-positive patients goes a bit too far, and Hayes works to rebuild Maggies confidence and convince her to perform an extremely risky heart surgery when Greys Anatomy airs THURSDAY, APRIL 8 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Raymond Liu via Getty Images) KEVIN MCKIDD, CHANDRA WILSON, CAMILLA LUDDINGTON Kevin McKidd, Chandra Wilson and Camilla Luddington | Credit: Raymond Liu/Getty

When season 19 was announced in January, ABC confirmed that Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. — who are the only actors who have appeared on the show for all 18 seasons — will return.

Ahead of season 17 in July 2020, Deadline reported that Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, and Kevin McKidd signed three-year contracts for the show which would keep them on the show through season 19.

What will Grey's Anatomy season 19 be about?

Though ABC hasn't announced an official tagline for the upcoming season, the season 18 series finale sets up a handful of storylines. Following the shutdown of Grey Sloan's residency program, season 19 will likely largely center around Meredith as she works to save the hospital, especially after Miranda's exit as Chief of Surgery.

Will Grey's Anatomy season 19 be the show's last season?

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Stronger Than Hate” – A dinner party is thrown at the sister house in Nick’s honor. Meanwhile, Grey Sloan Memorial receives a victim of a brutal hate crime on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 19 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) JAKE BORELLI, ELLEN POMPEO Credit: Liliane Lathan/ABC

"I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end," she said during an interview with Insider. "I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?' "

Kevin McKidd previously discussed the show's possible end with PEOPLE at Grey's Anatomy 400th Episode Celebration in Hollywood. "I don't know how this show ends at this point," he said. "We all thought this season was going to be the end. I felt we were all building towards it, this season. But the audience just seems to want more still."