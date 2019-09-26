Grey's Anatomy: Everything You Need to Know Before Watching Season 16

In case you’ve forgotten, the Grey’s Anatomy season 15 finale left audiences asking so many questions. So, before we dive into season 16, let’s break down where we left off in the beloved Shonda Rhimes-created drama.

An intense fog over Seattle caused a major pileup on the freeway, leaving a very pregnant Teddy (Kim Raver) sitting in traffic while in labor. Thankfully, her baby daddy’s ex, Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), was by her side and was more than capable of delivering a baby solo. Still, our hearts were pumping.

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) and Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) all participated in insurance fraud after Meredith falsified a medical chart — and they were caught. But because Andrew is head-over-heels in love with Meredith, he took the fall and landed himself in jail, red jumpsuit and all.

Image zoom Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo)

Meredith, who admitted to DeLuca she loved him too, told her three kids that “mommy has to go take care of something” and might be gone for a bit. Did she turn herself in? We didn’t see Meredith behind bars… yet?

In the meantime, though, action had to be taken at the hospital, and Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) went fired Dr. Webber, Alex and Meredith. Sooo… is this show going to become Private Practice 2 now? How is the hospital even going to run, now that it’s down four doctors (and counting)?

Image zoom Grey's Anatomy cast Eddy Chen/ABC

Meanwhile, Owen (Kevin McKidd) professed his love for Teddy as she was in labor with their little girl — all while Teddy’s boyfriend Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) was building a changing table at the new apartment he found for her.

As for Jo Karev (Camilla Luddington), she was working through a personal battle after discovering she was conceived when birth mother was raped by her father. In a rare moment of vulnerability, Jo finally broke down to her husband Alex and admitted that she was “not okay.” With Meredith and Alex’s encouragement, Jo checked herself into a psychiatric clinic to receive some much-needed help.

To top things off, Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) were stuck in the middle of a lover’s quarrel after a camping getaway-gone-wrong. Caught in the deep fog, Jackson pulled over to allow the weather to pass before proceeding with their trip. But because of the tension between him and Maggie, he stepped out of the car for some air.

Image zoom Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson (Jesse Williams)

After a period of waiting, a worried Maggie (who was still in the car) stepped out screaming his name.

Where is Jackson? What happened? Is he okay? Is he safe? Will he come back?

Shortly after the season premiere, PEOPLE confirmed Williams had signed a new two-season contract. But while we know he’s returning, the question remains: Is he OK?

And now, by our count, Grey Sloan is down five doctors — six if Jackson winds up injured or missing for a bit. So who’s actually helping that patients sure to swing by this season?

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.