A Breakup, a Proposal and a Pregnancy? Breaking Down Grey's Anatomy's Shocking Season 16 Premiere

The the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial are back!

During the season 16 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday, the cast of the long-running ABC series brought the drama, tears, and gasps along with a few shocking surprises.

Last season, Jo Karev (Camilla Luddington) — who was working through a personal battle after discovering she was conceived when her birth mother was raped by her father — asked husband Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) for help. On Thursday’s episode, Alex dropped her off at a psychiatric facility so she could begin her 30-day stay.

“I hate that I did this to you,” Jo told Alex. “I became another name on your list of crazy women.”

“For the record, you are way saner than any woman I’ve ever dropped off at a treatment center,” he responded.

After revealing that they never officially signed a marriage license, Jo gave Alex “an out,” and told him, “I guess I’m saying that I love you enough to understand if you want to take it.”

But that offer only pushed Alex to do the sweetest thing he’s ever done for Jo when she finished her month-long stint at the facility.

“I don’t want an out, you hear me,” he told Jo after her 30 days were over. “You offered me an out. You were right. I was scared, so I thought about it and what I know for sure now is I’m a better man with you. I want to be your husband. I want you to be my wife.”

Dressed in a black suit and tie, Alex got down on one knee and said, “I love you. Marry me again, please.”

And, of course, Jo said, “Yes!”

Meanwhile, Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) were trying to avoid each other after deciding to go their separate ways. And it didn’t take Jackson long to move on as he was seen flirting with an EMT.

After Jackson agreed with Maggie that his relationship was none of her concern, she said, “Right, because I don’t like you and you don’t like me and we’re not friends. So it’s none of my business.”

Ouch!

But they weren’t the only ones dealing with relationship issues. While an emotional Teddy (Kim Raver) was struggling with some of the challenges that motherhood brings, she was also trying to figure out if starting a life with Owen (Kevin McKidd) would be the right move.

And who could forget the drama surrounding Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), Alex and Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) after they committed insurance fraud last season? The doctors are continuing to deal with the aftermath: Meredith’s medical license could be in jeopardy while Dr. Webber is busy making house calls for sick children (not exactly the kind of job for the former Chief of Surgery).

But, honestly, what would be a Grey’s premiere without a cliffhanger?

As Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Dr. Link’s (Chris Carmack) relationship continued to heat up, Amelia was hit with a surprise.

After approaching Dr. Carina DeLuca about a possible threesome (a whole other story), Amelia realized she might be pregnant.

Could she be expecting?

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.