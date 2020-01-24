The Grey’s Anatomy drama keeps on coming.

During the season 16 midseason premiere of the ABC medical drama on Thursday, which was a part of the two-hour Station 19 and Grey’s crossover event, the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial were in for a few surprises — including a sweet proposal and a heartbreaking loss.

Looking back at the midseason finale in November, viewers watched as Seattle’s best rushed to help their own after a car crashed into Joe’s Bar. Meanwhile, a few doctors were dealing with personal tribulations — including pregnant Dr. Miranda Bailey’s (Chandra Wilson) possible miscarriage.

“I know this is a loss for you too, but I’m asking you to just leave me alone for now,” Miranda told her husband Dr. Ben Warren (Jason George) while sitting in a hospital bed after she was admitted for bleeding. “I can’t feel this now. I need to change these clothes and go to work so you need to leave.”

But on Thursday’s episode, the two were reunited and forced to deal with their emotions due to the crash.

After conducting emergency surgery on one of her residents (who was injured in the car crash), Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) asked Miranda if she was alright following her miscarriage.

RELATED: Justin Chambers’ Costar on His Final Grey’s Anatomy Episode, Says He Was ‘Ready’ to Leave

“Everyone I touched today, everyone I held in my hands or gave to another surgeon to put back together again is fine,” she said, while holding back tears. “I lose you, Grey, Hunt, Karev. But I made that fine. I made that work.”

Image zoom Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) ABC

“This, I am not fine,” she said, referencing her miscarriage. “She isn’t fine. I can’t even hold her in my hands or put her in someone else’s hands to put her back together again. She just was and now she isn’t. I can’t do anything but just stand here, stand here and lose her.”

At that point, Miranda fell into Richard’s arms and cried.

Meanwhile, Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) was dealing with the pressure of proposing to his longtime love, Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver).

Image zoom Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver)

“I want to marry Teddy, it’s just complicated,” Owen confided in Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) while in surgery. “I’m afraid. I’m afraid it won’t be big enough to make up for the fact that I didn’t do this sooner.”

“Don’t wait too long,” Jackson said. “If it’s somebody you feel like you want to be with forever, that should include now.”

After surgery, Owen brought Teddy into an on-call room to propose — yes, an on-call room!

“Teddy, this ring was my mom’s,” Owen said, while on one knee. “She gave it to me the day that Allison (Teddy and Owen’s daughter) was born and I’ve been carrying it with me in my pocket ever since. I love you. There is no perfect moment, and I am not the perfect man, but the one thing I know is you’re the perfect woman for me.”

RELATED: Jesse Williams Says Grey’s Anatomy & Station 19‘s 2-Hour Crossover Event Will Be ‘Scary As Hell’

After saying “no,” Teddy said, “You are not obligated to marry me. I want you to break the patterns, not reinforce them.”

“I’m not repeating a pattern. I’m starting a new one,” Owen replied. “Loving you, loving our family with my whole heart every day, that’s my new pattern. I love you. Teddy, marry me.”

As for Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), she was still feeling down after giving her official resignation in the midseason finale. (Maggie performed a valve replacement that went terribly wrong not too long after performing fatal surgery on her long-lost cousin, Sabrina Weber.)

But the bad news didn’t stop there for Maggie, who was served with legal papers stating she is being sued for the wrongful death of her cousin.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.