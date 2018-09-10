Grey's Anatomy Teases Juicy Twists, a Pregnancy, and Meredith's New Man in Season 15 Trailer

The wait is almost over! There are just 17 days until the 15th season of Grey’s Anatomy premieres, and PEOPLE has a first look!

In the two-hour premiere — which promises to bring plenty of juicy twists, new faces and of course, a love connection that will have you questioning everything — heart-throbbing new doctors roam the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial. There’s an “Ortho god,” a pregnancy is revealed, and Dr. Meredith Grey swoons over her new love interest … Dr. Andrew DeLuca. And, yes, there’s a steamy love scene to top it off.

ABC also revealed the title of the two-hour event, ‘With a Wonder and a Wild Desire’/’Broken Together’, and gave a glimpse of what to expect: “During the first hour of the two-hour season premiere, the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial vie for a new position. Meredith is seemingly distracted and struggles to stay focused, and Maggie finds herself the keeper of a big secret while Amelia and Owen try to figure out their relationship. Meanwhile, Jo and Alex’s honeymoon doesn’t go exactly as planned. In the second hour, new doctors continue to shake up the hospital in typical Grey Sloan manner. Meredith bonds with a patient while Jackson struggles with the meaning behind recent experiences; and after making a life-changing decision, Jo forms an unexpected alliance.”

While this season promises to bring plenty of new surprises, we can count on one familiar face returning.

Kim Raver, who plays Dr. Teddy Altman, is rejoining the cast as a series regular.

“I am thrilled to reprise the role of Dr. Teddy Altman as a regular,” Raver, 49, said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo, and the amazing cast is heavenly. I have a special place in my heart for Teddy and feel very lucky to have the opportunity to continue her story.”

GREY'S ANATOMY - "Danger Zone"

Last season, series regulars Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw exited the show in the season 14 finale.

Deadline reported that the decision for Capshaw and Drew’s exits was based strictly on the show’s creative direction. (Star Ellen Pompeo vigorously denied a report connecting their departures to her new $20 million salary.)

“It’s always hard for me to say goodbye to any of my characters,” Grey’s creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes said in a statement. “Both Arizona Robbins and April Kepner are not only beloved but iconic — both the LBGTQ and devout Christian communities are underrepresented on TV. I will be forever grateful to both Jessica and Sarah for bringing these characters to life with such vibrant performance and for inspiring women around the globe. They will always be a part of our Shondaland family.”

The two-hour season premiere of Grey’s Anatomy airs Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.