The Grey’s Anatomy season 15 finale left audiences asking so many questions.

On Thursday, the cast of the beloved Shonda Rhimes-created drama surprised viewers with a series of events that had us scratching our heads. But, really, nothing out of the ordinary when it comes to a Grey’s finale.

Let’s break it down.

To start, what’s a Grey’s finale without some sort of crazy weather?

As a storm began to brew over Seattle, the intense fog was quick to cause a major pileup on the freeway, leaving a very pregnant Teddy (Kim Raver) sitting in traffic while in labor. Thankfully, her baby daddy’s ex, Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), was by her side and was more than capable of delivering a baby solo. Still, our hearts were pumping.

And remember when Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) and Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) all semi-committed insurance fraud (except it was really all Meredith’s genius idea) after falsifying a medical chart last week? Well, because Andrew is head-over-heels in love with Meredith, he took the fall and landed himself in jail. Yes jail, including stepping into a red jumpsuit.

But Meredith, who found herself telling DeLuca she loved him too (aw!), told her three kids that “mommy has to go take care of something” and might be gone for a bit. Though audiences didn’t see Meredith behind bars, one wonders if she also goes to jail.

Oh, and the big kicker about this whole insurance fraud storyline? Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) went into full chief mode and fired (yes, fired!) Dr. Webber, Alex and Meredith. We can’t even fathom what the show would be like without these three veterans!

Meanwhile, Owen (Kevin McKidd) professed his love for Teddy as she was in labor with their little girl — and while Teddy’s boyfriend was building a changing table at her new apartment he found for her.

But Teddy and Owen forever!

As for Jo Karev (Camilla Luddington), she was working through a personal battle after discovering her birth mother was raped by her father. In a rare moment of vulnerability, Jo finally broke down to her husband, Alex, and revealed that she was “not okay.” With Meredith and Alex’s encouragement, Jo checked herself into a psychiatric clinic to receive some much-needed help.

To top things off, Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) were stuck in the middle of a lover’s quarrel after a camping getaway gone wrong. Caught in the deep fog, Jackson pulled over to allow the weather to pass before proceeding with their trip. Because of the intense tension between him and Maggie, he stepped out of the car for some air.

After a period of waiting, a worried Maggie (who was still in the car) stepped out screaming his name.

Where is Jackson? What happened? Is he okay? Is he safe? Will he come back? We’ll have to wait until season 16 to find out.

ABC announced last week that the long-running medical drama was given a two-season order, officially confirming the series will run through season 17.

The network also ordered a sixth season of How to Get Away with Murder and a third season of Station 19.

In February, Grey’s Anatomy made history as the longest-running medical drama on American television (with 332 episodes!) — surpassing ER, the groundbreaking NBC series that premiered in 1994 and signed off after 15 seasons.