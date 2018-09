Grey's Anatomy Season 15: Who's In, Who's Out and Who's a Maybe

Hunt (Kevin McKidd) has a lot of his plate this season … including a new baby! “The thing is, it takes a while for him to find out [about Teddy’s pregnancy],” McKidd told PEOPLE last week. “He’s fully getting walked into — you can see at the end of the season last year that him and Amelia are starting to get feelings for each other. They had an unfortunate thing with her tumor and stuff, but the love for each other is still there, evidently, and they start to kind of foster these children together. So they’re very much in a thing, when eventually, whenever that is, Owen finds out. We haven’t played that episode yet. I am so excited to play it, because I’ve been playing this character for so long. I think I know how he reacts to everything. I have no clue how he’s going to react to this. I think he’s either going to completely freak out and have a breakdown — I just don’t know. I just don’t know, and that excites me.”