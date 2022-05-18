Japril Reunion! Grey's Anatomy's Sarah Drew Supports Jesse Williams on Broadway

Williams is starring in Take Me Out alongside Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Patrick J. Adams

Drew shared a selfie of herself and Williams via Instagram post early Wednesday, along with a shot of her posing with one of the show's promotional posters featuring her onscreen love.

"Got to see this guy shine in his Tony nominated broadway debut last night on my way home from Canada!" she captioned the photo post. "What a show! What a performance!"

The show follows Williams' character Darren Lemming, in the wake of his coming-out as gay to his pro baseball teammates. "I laughed and cried," wrote Drew, 41. "It was moving and hilarious and heart wrenching. It was all the things."

Drew personally applauded Williams, 40, as well as the rest of the ensemble: "@ijessewilliams gives a stunning performance along side a brilliant cast. [Jesse Tyler Ferguson] brought me to joyous tears several times. If you haven't seen #takemeout yet- GO! See it before it closes. You won't regret it!!"

Drew starred alongside Williams in Grey's Anatomy as the fan-favorite couple Jackson and April (a.k.a. Japril). While their characters are no longer featured as main characters on the series, they'll stop by for the season 18 finale airing on May 26, Deadline first reported.

JESSE WILLIAMS, SARAH DREW Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew | Credit: Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

During his run on Broadway, Williams has found himself at the center of an unwanted theater controversy.

In May, one theatergoer leaked a video of Williams' nude scene from the play without the consent of anyone involved with Take Me Out.

Though the leak was shocking, Williams said he was unshaken by the leak, telling the Associated Press: "I'm not down about it. Our job is to go out there every night, no matter what."

He added that "we do need to keep advocating for ourselves. And it's wonderful to see a community push back and make clear what we do stand for, what we don't."

"Theater is a sacred space," he said, "and everybody doesn't understand that. Everybody doesn't necessarily respect or regard that in a way that maybe they should, or we'd like."