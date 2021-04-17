Grey's Anatomy: Sarah Drew Shares First Look at Her Return — 'April Is Back'

Actress Sarah Drew played Dr. April Kepner on Grey's Anatomy for nine seasons before she was written off the show in 2018

Save the date: Sarah Drew's April Kepner will be back at Grey Sloan Memorial on May 6!

Drew, 40, shared the first look at her character's return to Grey's Anatomy on Twitter Friday, nearly a month after news broke that she would be reprising her role for an episode this season.

"We have a date! April is back on @GreysABC Thursday, May 6 at 9|8c on ABC!" Drew wrote alongside the photo, which shows April in a hoodie, holding a glass of wine and talking to a mystery figure — perhaps her ex-husband Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams)?

Drew played Dr. April Kepner for nearly a decade before she was written off the show in 2018. Williams, whose character is also the father of April's child, has remained on the show through the current 17th season.

The two former costars reunited on the set of the medical drama last month, less than a week after it was first announced that she would be making a guest-starring appearance.

"Nbd. Not excited at all," Drew captioned a selfie with Williams on Instagram alongside several heart emojis.

Following her surprising exit at the end of season 14, the actress previously said that returning to Grey's would be "hard," but that she would "never say never" to reprising her role.

"I'll never say never because they are my family," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. "I still love everyone over there. I love that community and I still have such an incredible space in my heart for everyone over there."