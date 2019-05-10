Grey's Anatomy Has Been Renewed Through Season 17

Grey’s Anatomy fans can finally rejoice! The beloved Shonda Rhimes series has been renewed.

ABC announced Friday that the long-running medical drama was given a two-season order, officially confirming the series will run through season 17.

The network also ordered a sixth season of How to Get Away with Murder and a third season of Station 19.

In February, Grey’s Anatomy, which is in its 15th season, made history as the longest-running medical drama on American television (with 332 episodes!) — surpassing ER, the groundbreaking NBC series that premiered in 1994 and signed off after 15 seasons.

“ER was one of the shows that made me want to write television,” Grey‘s showrunner Krista Vernoff exclusively told PEOPLE at a set junket in January. “It changed TV and it forged a path for Grey’s Anatomy to come. We walked in ER‘s footsteps and we’re forever grateful. It’s amazing to me that we’re breaking that record. I’m just blown away!”

As an original cast member, Ellen Pompeo, who has portrayed Dr. Meredith Grey for 15 seasons, also reflected on her journey thus far and said the show has “been so significant” to her personal and professional life.

“Obviously I never anticipated the show still being the no. 1 show on the network,” Pompeo, 49, exclusively told PEOPLE. “How do you walk away from a hit? The fans will dictate when the show ends. As much as we think we’re in control, we’re not. It’s the fans’ show at this point. They control how long the show goes. We’ll see. I kind of just take it year by year and see.”

“I think the biggest lesson is what something can be if you give it the chance to turn it around,” she added. “We had so much drama in the early days. The show was so strong and so solid and so amazing, then we had all this behind-the-scenes drama. It would’ve been really easy to walk away and say, ‘I don’t want to deal with that anymore.’ I guess it’s a weird message, because I guess if you’re in a relationship that’s abusive, that’s something you should walk away from. How long do you stick with something that doesn’t make you feel good?”

Looking back on the past 15 seasons, Grey’s hasn’t disappointed with its share of drama — leaving the fans only wanting more.

“It’s a point of pride,” Jesse Williams, who has portrayed Dr. Jackson Avery since 2009, previously told PEOPLE. “I’m really proud of the show and the work that we do. I think it’s easy to get kind of complacent when something has been on cruise control for so long. But it means a hell of a lot to a lot of people and it’s a pioneering show.”

“Well before it was trendy to talk about inclusion and diversity, this show — both in front of and behind the camera — is miles ahead of any other program in terms of casting, writing and production,” he added.