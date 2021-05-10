Grey's Anatomy Renewed for Season 18 at ABC: 'They Reinvented the TV-Making Wheel'

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, which will wrap their current seasons in June, were renewed Monday for new seasons on ABC

The long-running beloved medical drama has been renewed for an 18th season, while its firefighter-focused spinoff will be returning for season 5, ABC announced on Monday.

Executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff will continue to helm both shows, which will wrap their current seasons next month.

No decisions have been made regarding Grey's Anatomy's future beyond season 18 as of yet.

"The writers, directors, casts and crews of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season," Vernoff, 47, said in a statement. "Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the front-line heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I've been truly blown away — particularly by our tireless crews — as they reinvented the TV-making wheel. Thank you to ABC and ABC Signature for the support and extraordinary partnership through this unprecedented season. We are so grateful for the opportunity to tell more stories."

JAMES PICKENS JR., CHANDRA WILSON Grey’s Anatomy | Credit: ABC

Grey's Anatomy's current season 17 has welcomed back a number of former stars while Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey spent time in an idyllic beach dream sequence while battling COVID-19. Among those that returned were Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd, T.R. Knight as George O'Malley, Chyler Leigh as Lexie Grey, and Eric Dane as Mark Sloan. Sarah Drew also returned as April Kepner.

Meanwhile, the series said goodbye to two of its longtime stars: Giacomo Gianniotti's character, Andrew DeLuca, was killed off during the mid-season premiere, while Jesse Williams will make his final appearance as Jackson Avery on the May 20 episode.

Jesse Williams Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery | Credit: Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty

In February, Pompeo, who is also an executive producer on both shows, said that a final decision about the future of Grey's had yet to be made.

"It's, what story do we tell? To end a show this iconic, you know, how do we do it?" Pompeo told CBS Sunday Morning. "I just want to make sure we do this character and this show and the fans — I want to make sure we do it right."