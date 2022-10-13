'Grey's Anatomy' Recap: Meredith Reveals Her Feelings for Nick and the Interns Solve a Mystery

“I know I’m still in love with you,” Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) told her ex Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) on Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy

GREY'S ANATOMY - "Wasn't Expecting That" – The attending surgeons and interns work together to solve a medical mystery when a college kid comes in with what first looks like food poisoning but has escalating and dire complications. Meanwhile, Jo spends her day off with Bailey on a new episode of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, OCT. 13 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy.

This Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy, called "Wasn't Expecting That," chronicled the new class of interns and surgeons working together to solve a medical mystery at Grey Sloan Memorial. Meredith also revealed her true feelings for her ex, Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), after they spent six months apart.

The storyline was reminiscent of the show's pilot episode in which the now interim Chief of Surgery Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) helped neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) figure out why a patient was having unexplained seizures.

The new interns realized a college student Chase Sams (Modern Family alum Nolan Gould) who came to the hospital with food poisoning was actually battling something much more dire.

While examining the rashes on Chase's stomach, Dr. Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) said, "What the hell is that?" Dr. Simone Griffin (Alexis Floyd) responded, "I don't know."

GREY'S ANATOMY - "Let's Talk About Sex" – Bailey recruits the interns to create a series of social media videos informing teens about sexual health. The videos, filmed at Grey Sloan in front of a group of high schoolers, hit home as a student has medical complications during her visit. Elsewhere, Meredith and Maggie learn something new about Zola on an all-new episode of "Grey's Anatomy" airing THURSDAY, OCT. 20 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
The student's roommate, who also had food poisoning, then yelled out, "Well, find someone who does." Meredith was then forced to intubate Chase after he went into septic shock.

Later, Meredith told the interns to "figure it out before it's too late" as she and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) were also left stumped over what could have caused such an extreme illness.

Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln (Chris Carmack) also jumped in to help alongside Jules — whom he slept with before she started at the hospital — when Chase needed his leg amputated.

While starting the surgery and seeing Link's marking on the patient's leg, Jules asked, "Are you flirting with me on a sick patient's leg?"

When Simone learned from the roommate that he and Chase were living in a crowded dorm, she realized Chase may not have been fully vaccinated and was suffering from meningococcus. Ultimately, she solved the medical mystery — and saved her patient.

GREY'S ANATOMY - "Wasn't Expecting That" – The attending surgeons and interns work together to solve a medical mystery when a college kid comes in with what first looks like food poisoning but has escalating and dire complications. Meanwhile, Jo spends her day off with Bailey on a new episode of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, OCT. 13 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
The interns weren't the only ones taking on new tasks at the hospital.

Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) stepped into the role of Chief Resident, warning the interns, "Don't kill anyone or drop anything inside a patient."

Meredith's ex Nick also became the hospital's new Residency Director and wasted no time in making changes including pushing rounds by an hour and offering a free lunch once a week.

Meredith later revealed her true feelings to Nick. She said she "felt numb" when she watched him walk away and go back to Minnesota and added, "I know I'm still in love with you."

"So if that's what you need to hear, I'll say it as many times as you need to hear," she continued.

Nick then asked her on a date but they agreed to go to her daughter Zola's presentation where they watched her struggle to talk about her family's history with Alzheimer's disease and fears about her mother and aunt getting the disease.

GREY'S ANATOMY - "Wasn't Expecting That" – The attending surgeons and interns work together to solve a medical mystery when a college kid comes in with what first looks like food poisoning but has escalating and dire complications. Meanwhile, Jo spends her day off with Bailey on a new episode of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, OCT. 13 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) was also still dealing with the repercussions of losing his medical license and Dr. Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis) was assigned to be his intern. She was tasked with making sure he followed the rules while treating a man named Harold with unexplained abdominal pain. However, she quickly realized that she was also working for his wife Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) who wanted to know what was happening at all times.

Harold later revealed that he actually stuck his wife's phone up his butt to stop her from constantly scrolling on social media.

Richard came to help Owen after the patient went to cardiac arrest and the men discussed Owen's relationship struggles.

GREY'S ANATOMY - "Wasn't Expecting That" – The attending surgeons and interns work together to solve a medical mystery when a college kid comes in with what first looks like food poisoning but has escalating and dire complications. Meanwhile, Jo spends her day off with Bailey on a new episode of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, OCT. 13 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) also invited Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) — who is her and Derek's nephew — to stay at Meredith's home after finding out he was living at the hospital. However, he later told him that she was "hovering" and he didn't want people to know they were related.

The interns later accused Lucas of having an affair with Amelia, his aunt, after they spotted the pair leaving the on-call room together.

Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) and her husband also discussed her treatment of him after she rescheduled one of his procedures and continued to treat him like her resident (which he was, once upon a time).

Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) bonded with Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) over motherhood on her day off but soon realized that she was using her as a source for "information about the hospital."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

