Grey's Anatomy: Addison Montgomery Returns While Meredith Reconsiders Leaving Grey Sloan So Soon

During Thursday's episode of the Grey's Anatomy, titled "Should I Stay or Should I Go," Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) returned to Grey Sloan Memorial while Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) had second thoughts about leaving the hospital she's called home for so long.

Returning to tend to a pregnant patient with a transplanted uterus, Addison reunited with Meredith and was quick to ask her about her new job offer. (A couple weeks ago, Meredith was offered a job in Minnesota, which she seemed to be planning to accept.)

"So how much is David Hamilton offering you?" asked Addison. "The rumors are everywhere."

"I made so many people angry by even considering it," Meredith said.

"Meredith Grey, back in neuro, pissing people off," Addison responded. "It's like I never left."

In March, when Meredith — who performed successful surgery on Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) after conducting research that could potentially be a major breakthrough in an attempt to cure Parkinson's — was presented with a life-changing job in Minnesota, she was thrown. As she told new flame Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), her life and her children are in Seattle.

Later she told Nick, "You can't stay at the place you did your residency forever because that's how people see you. They see you for who you were not as the person you've become. ... I'm ready to move on. I'm going to take that offer."​

Meredith's plans to leave Grey Sloan didn't exactly sit well with mentors, Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.).

During Thursday's episode, Richard continued to give Meredith the cold shoulder.

"You know, there was a time where being my student meant something," Webber told resident Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli), while Meredith was beside them. "But now there's no loyalty."

"Spare me the loyalty speech," said Grey.

Later in the episode, Nick showed up at Meredith's house with an idea.

"Don't come to Minnesota. If you leave right now your people won't be okay," he said, referring to the hospital potentially losing its ability to have surgical residents. "You won't be okay. You won't be happy, and you'll resent me just a little bit. And I know you have kids. They're going to have to get used to me being around. And I'm going to get my own place and we are going to do this thing the normal way ... I'm taking a few months and I'm staying here. We can be together, here."

"I have the right to leave," said Meredith, agitated. "I have earned the right to leave. Other people from my residency program, they left and took opportunities. I stayed. I worked. I researched. I won awards for that place. I did everything that was expected of me and then some. And now if I want to leave, it's considered disloyal. It's ridiculous. It's absurd. You know what else it is? It's my decision. I've made my decision."

"I wasn't suggesting we stay here forever," Nick responded. "I was suggesting we stay long enough to save the program and then go to Minnesota. You have absolutely earned the right to leave."

"Okay, fine. We can stay," said Meredith. "But just for a little while."