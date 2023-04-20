'Grey's Anatomy' : Miranda Bailey Is in Danger as Amelia Shepherd Unravels in the Wake of Maggie's Departure

This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy.

Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) returned to the hospital after hearing about the threats against Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) — and a message from a fan-favorite character who left the show years ago inspired them both on Thursday's Grey's Anatomy.

Addison surprised Bailey at Grey Sloan and told her that she understood the "relentless" harassment she was facing as pro-life protesters leaked her personal information.

"I hope these lunatics move on before I have another heart attack," Bailey said, which surprised Addison because she didn't know about her friend's first attack years ago.

The harassment only escalated when a patient who claimed to have a kidney problem arrived at the ER and immediately asked to see her.

"I've been looking forward to meeting you," he said when she came to his bedside to assist Benson "Blue" Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.).

When Bailey asked if she had treated him before, he replied that he was "just a fan" and began questioning her about her personal life, including her residence and kids. He commented about her treatment of him and even threatened her young child because he was upset by her work in providing women's care in states where abortions were illegal after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

When she told Blue to discharge the patient and walked away, he tried to go after her, and Blue stepped in to tackle him.

Chief of Surgery Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) reassured Blue that he wouldn't face any disciplinary action from the incident because she chose to believe that the patient had fallen while going after Bailey.

Of course, Bailey was still reeling from the attack and told Addison that she was shocked that someone had "threatened" her child. Addison urged Bailey to pretend that she was one of her attackers and tell her how she really felt: "You would hurt a 4-year-old girl in the name of life…as if you actually cared about making the world a better place...You have the nerve to call yourself pro-life."

Just as her anger escalated, Bailey stopped herself and reminded herself that her mother would tell her to meet their aggression with kindness. "I just wish I could kill them with the truth," she added.

The conversation gave Addison an idea and she went to Teddy to suggest that all the doctors reach out to pro-life protestors who had been constantly contacting Bailey to explain what is done at the women's clinic and Bailey's strengths as doctor and teacher. All the doctors got on board and began making calls immediately.

Before Addison left Grey Sloan Memorial to return to her mobile clinic, she reminded Bailey she would always be there for her, saying, "You think I could stay away when you're going through hell."

As she loaded several boxes of new supplies into the vehicle, she discovered a note from Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) — who moved to Switzerland in season 10. "This should keep you in business for a while. Keep fighting. Yang."

Elsewhere in the hospital, a patient named Russell Porter came to the hospital for a colonoscopy. However, Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis) quickly realized something else was going on when the patient asked where he was and told them to "get away" from him.

An MRI revealed that Russell still had bullets in his body. He told doctors that he was shot at a grocery store years ago, and they soon realized he had lead poisoning.

They suggested they surgically remove the bullets but told Russell there were no guarantees about his recovery. He responded, "I can go through all this and still can't remember who my wife is." With all of his pain, he told the doctors that prayed he "would make it out alive" but wondered if it was worth it.

Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), who had also been shot in the past, told him that he understood the "life-long struggle."

They quickly realized they needed neurosurgeon and sent Mika to get Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), who was struggling with the end of her relationship with partner Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster) as well as the recent departures of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary).

When Amelia arrived at the hospital, she confronted Dr. Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) and accused him of letting his "ego destroy what was once true love." She added that she refused to forgive him for letting Maggie leave for a new job in Chicago.

Amelia then took out her heartbreak on her coworkers and kicked Yasuda out of the O.R. as she removed a bullet from Russell's spine.

Addison caught Amelia berating Yasuda after the incident and immediately tried to encourage Amelia to get help. "You've gotta get off the damn ride before it's too late," she said, fearing that Amelia, a recovering addict, would relapse.

Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln (Chris Carmack) learned sign language to surprise Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) after her daughter was diagnosed with hearing loss on last week's episode but she was upset that he was rushing when she didn't know the full diagnosis.

However, when she learned that her daughter was going to be "ok" and only had isolated hearing loss, she rushed to find Link and apologized.

