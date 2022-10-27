This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy.

Spooky season has arrived at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy, titled "Haunted," saw the new class of interns taking part in a holiday-themed challenge — a pumpkin carving contest — in addition to using cadavers to brush up on their surgery skills.

"Every year, Dr. Hunt runs a trauma training session usually in the parking lot with dummies," Meredith told the residents before Nick interrupted her to inform the group that they would instead be using "fresh tissue cadavers, you're welcome."

When their first cadaver "died", the team began to practice on a second one. When the ever-witty Dr. Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis) saw the new corpse, she commented, "Is there someone walking around Seattle stabbing out guys?"

However, her colleague Dr. Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) was upset to learn the people who donated their bodies to science were being used this way. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) reassured that it was not a wasted exercise.

The training ended up being a success. While the other interns argued over credit, Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) showed his appreciation for his colleagues and earned the right to scrub in. However, he suggested that they all be given the chance to scrub instead.

While overseeing the training, Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) opened up to Owen about his relationship struggles with his wife Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary). He revealed that her criticism continued after he was her intern, explaining, "She not only has comments on surgical technique, but every aspect of my life."

Winston later told Maggie that he was considering switching specialties to avoid the conflict in their relationship. He shared, "I love you. I love being married to you. But, if I want to stay that way, I think I need to leave cardio."

As they awaited new patients in the ambulance bay, Maggie warned the interns that Halloween can be an intense night for the cardio department. "Remember how this night is for cardio, a lot of jump scares, a lot of heart attacks," she said.

Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) also went into crisis mode to help two teenage boys who fell off their roof while attempting to fly after taking LSD.

In surgery, Dr. Simone Griffin's phone (Alexis Floyd) was continually beeping which led Maggie to question her about what was happening. She finally admitted that the interruption occurred because a video of her "acting inappropriately" was leaked from when she was asked to leave her last residency program after speaking out on racial issues. She later showed the video to her fellow interns.

When the boys' parents arrived at the hospital, they began to argue over whose son was responsible for their drug use.

Bailey then interrupted to discuss drug use among teens and encouraged them to be there for each other. "We can not turn on each other. We need all the help we get!" she said.

Once the boys were on the mend, the families reunited and vowed to get through it together.

Elsewhere in the hospital, Bailey attempted to get Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) in the Halloween spirit; however, he continued to be stressed from being overworked as the new Chief Resident.

Schmitt lost his cool with a nurse after she made another request of him. His spiel was interrupted by Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) who told him to take a break, but Schmitt refused.

Richard later admitted to Schmitt that the hospital had "failed" him, adding, "We have to owe it when we get it wrong."

On the home front, Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln (Chris Carmack) suggested that he celebrate his cancer-versary with Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) after their bonding moment in last week's episode. However, she was scheduled to work and Link decided to try his luck at finding a date on Tinder.

Later on, Link revealed his true feelings for Jo in a conversation with Teddy. "I'm kinda crazy about Jo," he shared, noting that he was worried he already "blew it."

Teddy didn't want him to struggle the way she has since marrying Owen and advised him to "just keep sleeping with other women until those feelings pass." But Link was all smiles when Jo surprised him with a bag of Halloween candy and thanked him for being there for her.

Meredith and Nick also attempted a romantic night at a hotel after dropping Zola off at a sleepover, but were both still worried about her recent panic attack.

And they were right to be concerned. Zola called Meredith in a panic and the couple rushed to pick her up. She later revealed to her mom that she couldn't sleep due to her anxiety. Meredith promised that she would always do what's right for her — even if it means finding a school outside of Seattle.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.