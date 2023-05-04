'Grey's Anatomy' : Link Doubts Himself as a Surgeon and Amelia Takes Responsibility for Her Actions

It was a night of second chances — and overcoming doubts — on Thursday's Grey's Anatomy.

The latest episode saw Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) ask Atticus "Link" Lincoln (Chris Carmack) to help him with a consultant in the ICU. A veteran named Sam Sutton (Sam Page) arrived at Grey Sloan Memorial after he was severely injured while base jumping and slamming into a granite wall.

Though he was physically struggling, Sam's sense of humor appeared to be intact. When the doctors arrived at his room, he said, "Don't worry, it feels worse than it looks."

Owen told Sam that he was in good hands with Link because he is "the best" at what he does. Sam's comrade Kwame recognized Link from the media attention surrounding The Tank's death and asked if they should get a second opinion before the surgery. However, Owen insisted that any surgeon can have a bad day.

"He needs his limbs and I need him to live so don't have a bad day," Kwame told Link as he responded, "I will do my best and my best is pretty damn good."

After realizing that Sam broke more than 75 bones, Link declared the patient's body a "jigsaw puzzle." Therefore, he believed the best course of action was to do multiple surgeries. Against Link's wishes, Owen presented the benefits and risks of getting the surgeries in stages or having all the repairs done at once.

When Sam decided to move forward with the single surgery, Owen tried to explain the decision to Link, saying, "Sam is not a daredevil, he is a veteran dealing with trauma and even if he can never jump again, he needs the hope that there is something out there that makes him feel more alive than dead."

He then told Owen to "get out" so that he could figure out how to do the surgery. When Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) found Link doubting himself, she provided reassurance and cookies before offering to help in the surgery.

When Jo introduced herself to Sam as one of his surgeons, he immediately responded, "This may come across as forward but I might be dying in the next 18 hours so I'm going to ask, are you single? Remember I might be dying so if you're not, you could lie."

"I'm single," she responded as he added, "Great! Now, I have something to live for."

As they prepared Sam for surgery in the O.R., Link gave a pep talk to his fellow surgeons and insisted there was "no margin for error." He added, "We will get Sam through this. All or nothing."

After completing the long surgery, Owen congratulated Link but he still wanted to address Owen's insistence that he do the more complex procedure. He told Owen, "If you ever put me in that position again in front of a patient, we'll have a problem," before adding, "Thank you for your service."

Elsewhere in the hospital, Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) wasn't taking any excuses from Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) about being late to work. Nick said, "I don't care about the excuse, I care that you didn't show up" before giving him a long to-do list for his shift.

When Lucas made another "careless" mistake with a patient that led them to go into hypoglycemic shock, Nick told him that he needed to "try harder." He added, "If you want me on your side, you need to grow up." He then shocked Lucas by suggesting that he may have ADHD.

Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis) was upset to find out that Lucas didn't face harsher punishment for his error. "You almost killed someone but it doesn't matter because you're related to surgical legends," she said, referring to his aunt Amelia and uncle Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

Nick later told Lucas that he knew "the signs" of having ADHD as a doctor because he was diagnosed with the condition in college. With the revelation, Lucas responded, "I always thought I was just the black sheep of this program, of my family. I never thought I might be neurodivergent."

The new chief of the hospital Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) called an emergency meeting with Nick, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) after seeing the results of the intern surveys. One intern noted that "our salary doesn't even equal the average cost of living in Seattle."

When Mika interrupted the meeting to insist she needed to keep her second job or she would quit, she found that she would become the first recipient of a grant as part of a new emergency relief fund for residents.

Later, Mika received an apology from Amelia for kicking her off her service amid her breakup with Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster) and Richard made a stop at Jo's bar where he asked Taryn Helm (Jaicy Elliot), a former resident-turned-bartender, what it would take for her to return to the hospital.

The episode concluded with Amelia trying to make amends with Dr. Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) after she blamed him for Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary)'s decision to move to Chicago. She said, "I owe you an apology. I blamed you for Maggie leaving even though I knew the truth was complicated and painful and frankly, none of my business."

"But, I took out my pain and my sadness on you which has been happening a lot lately," she continued. "You may be comforted to know this is just one stop on the Amelia Shepherd apology tour. Even so, you are a good man, Winston, and marriage isn't easy. I was wrong and I'm sorry."

After hearing her apology, he walked away without saying a word.

