'Grey's Anatomy' : Link Doubts Himself as a Surgeon and Amelia Takes Responsibility for Her Actions

Link performed his first major surgery since the media circus surrounding the death of The Tank and Amelia tried to make amends on an "apology tour" during Thursday's episode of Grey’s Anatomy

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023 10:01 PM
Greys Anatomy
Photo: ABC/Liliane Lathan

It was a night of second chances — and overcoming doubts — on Thursday's Grey's Anatomy.

The latest episode saw Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) ask Atticus "Link" Lincoln (Chris Carmack) to help him with a consultant in the ICU. A veteran named Sam Sutton (Sam Page) arrived at Grey Sloan Memorial after he was severely injured while base jumping and slamming into a granite wall.

Though he was physically struggling, Sam's sense of humor appeared to be intact. When the doctors arrived at his room, he said, "Don't worry, it feels worse than it looks."

Owen told Sam that he was in good hands with Link because he is "the best" at what he does. Sam's comrade Kwame recognized Link from the media attention surrounding The Tank's death and asked if they should get a second opinion before the surgery. However, Owen insisted that any surgeon can have a bad day.

"He needs his limbs and I need him to live so don't have a bad day," Kwame told Link as he responded, "I will do my best and my best is pretty damn good."

Sam Page
ABC

After realizing that Sam broke more than 75 bones, Link declared the patient's body a "jigsaw puzzle." Therefore, he believed the best course of action was to do multiple surgeries. Against Link's wishes, Owen presented the benefits and risks of getting the surgeries in stages or having all the repairs done at once.

When Sam decided to move forward with the single surgery, Owen tried to explain the decision to Link, saying, "Sam is not a daredevil, he is a veteran dealing with trauma and even if he can never jump again, he needs the hope that there is something out there that makes him feel more alive than dead."

He then told Owen to "get out" so that he could figure out how to do the surgery. When Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) found Link doubting himself, she provided reassurance and cookies before offering to help in the surgery.

When Jo introduced herself to Sam as one of his surgeons, he immediately responded, "This may come across as forward but I might be dying in the next 18 hours so I'm going to ask, are you single? Remember I might be dying so if you're not, you could lie."

"I'm single," she responded as he added, "Great! Now, I have something to live for."

As they prepared Sam for surgery in the O.R., Link gave a pep talk to his fellow surgeons and insisted there was "no margin for error." He added, "We will get Sam through this. All or nothing."

After completing the long surgery, Owen congratulated Link but he still wanted to address Owen's insistence that he do the more complex procedure. He told Owen, "If you ever put me in that position again in front of a patient, we'll have a problem," before adding, "Thank you for your service."

Grey's Anatomy Recap
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Elsewhere in the hospital, Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) wasn't taking any excuses from Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) about being late to work. Nick said, "I don't care about the excuse, I care that you didn't show up" before giving him a long to-do list for his shift.

When Lucas made another "careless" mistake with a patient that led them to go into hypoglycemic shock, Nick told him that he needed to "try harder." He added, "If you want me on your side, you need to grow up." He then shocked Lucas by suggesting that he may have ADHD.

Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis) was upset to find out that Lucas didn't face harsher punishment for his error. "You almost killed someone but it doesn't matter because you're related to surgical legends," she said, referring to his aunt Amelia and uncle Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

Nick later told Lucas that he knew "the signs" of having ADHD as a doctor because he was diagnosed with the condition in college. With the revelation, Lucas responded, "I always thought I was just the black sheep of this program, of my family. I never thought I might be neurodivergent."

greys anatomy 11.10.22
ABC/Liliane Lathan

The new chief of the hospital Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) called an emergency meeting with Nick, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) after seeing the results of the intern surveys. One intern noted that "our salary doesn't even equal the average cost of living in Seattle."

When Mika interrupted the meeting to insist she needed to keep her second job or she would quit, she found that she would become the first recipient of a grant as part of a new emergency relief fund for residents.

Later, Mika received an apology from Amelia for kicking her off her service amid her breakup with Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster) and Richard made a stop at Jo's bar where he asked Taryn Helm (Jaicy Elliot), a former resident-turned-bartender, what it would take for her to return to the hospital.

The episode concluded with Amelia trying to make amends with Dr. Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) after she blamed him for Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary)'s decision to move to Chicago. She said, "I owe you an apology. I blamed you for Maggie leaving even though I knew the truth was complicated and painful and frankly, none of my business."

"But, I took out my pain and my sadness on you which has been happening a lot lately," she continued. "You may be comforted to know this is just one stop on the Amelia Shepherd apology tour. Even so, you are a good man, Winston, and marriage isn't easy. I was wrong and I'm sorry."

After hearing her apology, he walked away without saying a word.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Coolidge
'SNL' Booked Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge as Final Season 48 Hosts Before Writers' Strike Shutdown
Tom Schwartz, Porsha Williams (center) and Ariel Winter
'Stars on Mars' Lineup Unveiled: Tom Schwartz, Porsha Williams, Ariel Winter, and More Will Set Off to Conquer Outer Space
Lisa Whelchel visits SiriusXM Studios on January 07, 2020 in New York City.
'The Facts of Life' 's Lisa Whelchel on Fame and Self-Doubt at 16 as She Endured 'Puberty in Front of Millions'
Jennifer Lopez attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California, Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jennifer Lopez Weighs In on 'Vanderpump Rules' Drama, Says She'd 'Walk Out' If She Were Ariana Madix
A MILLION LITTLE THINGS - “tough stuff” - Gary and Maggie make a difficult decision. Katherine and Greta explore options for the future. Eddie and Delilah realize they need to make a change. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Darko Sikman) JAMES RODAY RODRIGUEZ
'A Million Little Things': Emotional Series Finale Sees Gary Take Control of His Fate After Cancer Recurrence
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss Tells Ariana Madix She Should 'Want to Have Sex' with Tom Sandoval in Excruciating 'VPR' Teaser
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'VPR' : Sandoval's Costars Clock His 'Thing for Raquel,' Comparing Fixation to Early Days of Ariana Relationship
Gia Giudice attends the CLD Miss Circle NYFW Flagship Store Opening in SoHo on February 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Miss Circle x CLD); Melissa Gorga attends "Whitney Houston: I Want To Dance With Somebody" World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Gia Giudice Claims Aunt Melissa Gorga 'Blocked' Her on Social Media amid Feud with Her Mom Teresa
The Masked Singer
Nicole Scherzinger Tells Eliminated 'Masked Singer' Contestant 'I Didn't Know You Could Sing'
the goldbergs season 10
'The Goldbergs' Series Finale: A Bittersweet Ending with a Surprise Wedding and a Love Connection for Beverly
Sherri Shepherd,Rosie-O-Donnell,Sunny Hostin
Sherri Shepherd Got Inspiration from Rosie O'Donnell to Help Sunny Hostin Boost 'View' Salary: 'Stick Together!'
Teresa Giudice and her ex Joe Giudice
'RHONJ' : Teresa Prays 'Every Day' for Ex Joe's Return to the U.S. and Knows He Will 'Always Be in My Life'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Janet Jackson Night" - Lights, camera, Janet! This season's eight remaining couples return to the ballroom for a star-studded Janet Jackson Night. There will also be a double elimination as the couples battle it out to make it into next week's semifinals. The episode airs live, MONDAY, NOV. 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) LEN GOODMAN; Derek Hough attends the 2022 World Choreography Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images)
Derek Hough Calls News of Len Goodman's Bone Cancer a 'Shock' and Reveals 'DWTS' Judge's Parting Gift to Him
CHICAGO FIRE -- Season: 10 -- Pictured: Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide -- (Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC) CHICAGO FIRE -- Season: 10 -- Pictured: Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey -- (Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC)
'Chicago Fire' : Taylor Kinney Not Returning for Season 11 Finale, but Jesse Spencer Will Appear
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1731 -- Pictured: Pete Davidson, Colin Jost during "Weekend Update" in Studio 8H on Saturday, November 18, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Hosting Debut Canceled as Sketch Show Shuts Down amid Writers' Strike
LPBW's Matt Roloff Says He's 'Enjoying My Engagement and Time' with Fiancée Caryn Chandler
'LPBW' 's Matt Roloff Says He's 'Enjoying My Engagement and Time' with Fiancée Caryn Chandler