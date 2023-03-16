'Grey's Anatomy' : Katherine Avery Reveals Her Secret as Owen Makes a Decision about His Future in Medicine

This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy.

It was a night of big decisions and revelations on Thursday's Grey's Anatomy.

During a trip to Seattle, Katherine Avery (Debbie Allen) used alternative medicine to help treat her cancer while still trying to keep a secret from her husband Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.). However, he realized that the reiki healer was for "pain management."

"I know something is wrong," Richard told his wife. "I know you're trying to protect me. But, whatever it is, I'm ready to hear it."

She finally admitted, "My cancer is progressing."

Liliane Lathan/ABC

At the hospital, Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) asked for an appeal from the medical licensing board in hopes he and his wife Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) could stop "resenting" each other and move forward with their lives.

Teddy asked Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) to supervise Owen while he was evaluated for reinstatement but Atticus "Link" Lincoln (Chris Carmack) was the only doc available.

Despite trying to play by the rules, Owen went back to his old ways and performed a rogue procedure on a patient in the ER when there was no time to get him to the O.R. — which put his reinstatement at risk.

"I did what I thought was right," he told Bailey. "I don't know how to do this job any other way."

Owen was shocked to learn that his appeal was successful, and he apologized for his callous actions at work and home. He told Teddy, "I'm sorry for everything."

She also apologized and shared, "I love you. Always have and always will," before making him the chief of trauma once again.

Liliane Lathan/ABC

Link was forced to get his interns reassigned as more patients canceled surgeries with him after backlash from the Tank's death. He said the only thing the interns would learn on his service is to be the "viper of Seattle."

Schmitt replied, "I see that as a possible teaching opportunity." However, Katherine quickly asked Benson "Blue" Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) and Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) if they wanted to help her "fix a penis" who struggled to keep a straight face when learned about the patient Gerald's condition.

Schmitt stepped in to reassure Gerald, who was worried about his wife's reaction to his Peyronie's Disease. He told the patient, "I don't think your condition will be permanent but your marriage is."

Things didn't go to plan during Gerald's surgery when Blue fainted in the O.R. But, when Gerald's wife arrived at the hospital — despite him not telling her about the surgery and her only learning about his condition through insurance paperwork — Katherine tells her that "the surgery turned out beautifully" and she left again without seeing Gerald and said she would wait for his call.

Blue admitted that he fainted after seeing "a penis bleeding like a fire hydrant" which makes Lucas feel good about his competitive advantage.

Liliane Lathan/ABC

Dr. Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) and Richard continued to treat Natalia, an artist who had brain surgery on last week's episode.

When she started coughing up blood, the doctors discovered she was going to die but she insisted they not tell her husband and allow them to continue to plan their trip abroad.

When confronted by Natasha's husband about if his wife would survive, Jules said, "This is really a conversation you should be having with your wife."

When she couldn't give him a straight answer, he replied, "I need a minute. I don't want her to see me like this. I don't want to cause her any more pain."

Jules struggled with the fact there was nothing more that could be done for Natalia, Richard advised her, "The best surgeons learn how to live with the worst parts of this job."

The couple then emotionally shared their goodbyes before she died.

Liliane Lathan/ABC

Elsewhere, things continued to be awkward between Simone Griffin (Alexis Floyd) and Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) after he had a woman spend the night at their house and she accepted Trey's (Will Martinez) marriage proposal on last week's episode.

Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) commiserated over their work struggles until he spotted Carlos, the traveling nurse with whom he had "an interaction" with during the intern party on last week's episode. Schmitt worried he wouldn't be cool enough for him.

When Jo encouraged him to go for it, he told her that he was sick of hearing that from "a very good-looking, charming person" who couldn't understand his concerns. But later, he realized that he was a different person now after a successful day at the hospital. "I'm not Glasses anymore," he said, referring to his nickname from his early days as an intern. "I'm a successful chief resident and I deserve to claim it."

He finally gained the courage to ask Carlos out but didn't take into consideration his double shift. The pair made plans for the next night.

The episode concluded with Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) admitting that she still needs the support of Amelia amid her split from her husband Dr. Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill).

Amelia reassured her, "Just because Meredith [Ellen Pompeo] moved, nothing has changed between us."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.