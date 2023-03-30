'Grey's Anatomy' Recap: Did Addison Montgomery Survive Last Week's Crash?

This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy.

The fate of Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) has been revealed.

On Thursday's Grey's Anatomy, Addison was rushed into the Grey Sloan Memorial E.R. as the hospital went into a lockdown after last week's cliffhanger when she was hit by a car during pro-life protests outside the new women's care clinic.

"I was only clipped by the car. It's my shoulder," Addison said as she arrived at the hospital on a gurney. She was mainly concerned about Tia, the pregnant resident who was also injured, getting the care she needed.

Tia had blunt force trauma to the abdomen but was most concerned for her unborn baby, Conner. "Promise me you're not going to deliver him. It's too early… He needs more time," Tia begged Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) through tears.

ABC/Liliane Lathan

Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln (Chris Carmack) tried to treat Addison's injury but she insisted that she was "fine" and he could pop her shoulder back in without sedation.

She wasted no time in getting back to practicing medicine — popping on scrubs with her hospital gown — and suggested they deliver Tia's baby immediately.

"That baby is not going to survive in the uterus any longer. We gotta get the baby out. I'm going to let that person behind the wheel take two lives out of this family," Addison insisted before a c-section was performed.

Kevin McKidd, who directed Thursday's episode in addition to playing his role of Owen Hunt, told PEOPLE that he designed the opening sequence to pack "quite a powerful punch" for the audience.

"I wanted it to feel incredibly urgent and immediate and emotional and raw, and I made a decision to shoot the entire act as one shot with no cuts. Not even hidden cuts," he shared. "It was a pretty special thing."

He added: "I think it creates an energy and an intensity that feels unusual and pretty dynamic for the show."

Liliane Lathan/ABC

The episode continued with Tia being brought to the O.R. where she coded during surgery. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) refused to pause the procedure and answer her phone when she received a call from Tia's husband. Eventually, they realized they could do more harm than good and decided to move her to ICU and complete the surgery later.

Miranda finally returned the phone call and vowed not to leave Tia's side. While at her bedside, Miranda realized Tia was still bleeding from the abdomen and decided to perform surgery in the ICU with Mika Yasuda's (Midori Francis) help.

The doctors ultimately were able to save Tia's life due to the impromptu surgery, and Tia's husband arrived at the hospital. When she woke up, she immediately panicked that she was no longer pregnant, and her husband told her that their son was ok.

The emotional moment led Jo to leave the room in tears. When she ran into Link in the elevator, he told her, "You don't have to hold it anymore. I'm right here," and she finally broke down.

ABC/Liliane Lathan

In the NICU, Addison and Simone Griffin (Alexis Floyd) performed CPR on Tia's baby, who was struggling to breathe.

Later in the episode, Simone revealed to Addison that she spent time in the same NICU when she was born while her mother was on "another floor fighting for her life."

Meanwhile, Link continued to keep a watchful eye over Addison and sent Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) to make sure she received treatment for her shoulder. He then volunteered to stay with the baby.

ABC/Liliane Lathan

Link advised Addison to "take a break from the road for a couple weeks." (The former Private Practice doctor had been traveling in a mobile clinic to provide women's care in states where abortions were illegal after Roe v. Wade was overturned.)

"The irony of all this is that these people are targeting me for the abortion care that I provide when that is actually when that is the least common procedure I'm doing," she shared. "I'm mostly providing wellness checks, prenatal care, annual pelvic exams, pap smears since so many clinics have closed in the last several months. I'm the only option they have."

She continued, "I can't take a break. If I take a break, who's gonna do the work?"

Richard and Miranda sent Addison on her way but encouraged to "be safe out there."

Elsewhere in the hospital, Dr. Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) checked in on his wife Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) amid the mayhem.

After an article about their partial heart transplant was released, Maggie worried it looked like she was taking all the credit for the procedure and begged Teddy to help her get a correction.

Teddy agreed but also gave her a bit of marital advice: "You should really talk to your husband. Owen and I didn't talk for months and it nearly broke us. Do not wait for the hospital to issue a statement."

Raymond Liu/abc

When she tried to blame the journalists for ignoring his contribution, Winston told her to "take some responsibility for once."

"I can't control what other people write about me," she explained. "When did we stop giving each other the benefit of the doubt?"

"I think it was when you said you don't respect me," he replied. "And this article really drives that home."

However, she insisted that she wanted to fix their marriage and asked how she could repair their relationship. He replied, "There's no fix. There's feelings. My god, say you're sorry, say you got some things wrong, say you didn't mean to hurt me, say you understand how I feel, say you love me and mean it. Say you respect me and mean it."

She told him that she did in fact respect him and he responded, "I don't believe you."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.