This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy.

Things got steamy in this week's episode of Grey's Anatomy.

Thursday's episode, titled "Let's Talk About Sex," saw the return of Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) who guided the new class of interns in teaching sex education to teens.

Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) also came back to Seattle Grace and recruited the interns to create a series of sex education videos for teens due the change in abortion laws following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Bailey introduced them to "world renowned surgeon" Dr. Montgomery and all the interns clambered to impress her. However, the interns were less than impressed by their assignment, especially when they found out high schoolers would be present during filming at the hospital.

After boring the students, the interns took a more practical approach to teaching the students. The presentation ended with Dr. Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis) channeling Oprah Winfrey and excitedly telling them, "You get a condom. You get a condom. Everybody gets a condom."

Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and his wife Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) also gave a talk about consensual sex.

Liliane Lathan/abc

During the presentation, one student, Lucia, left the audience to find Addison and tell her that her period was late. She also asked that her parents not be told.

After finding out that she is pregnant, Lucia referred to herself as a "stupid high schooler" and admitted that her parents "might murder" her if they found out. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) and Addison then offered her a medical abortion.

Another student named Diamond passed out in the audience, and Bailey and Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) rushed to her aid. They soon realized she was suffering from an ovarian torsion. With the patient in need, Miranda went to Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) to get back her surgical privileges at the hospital.

While in surgery with Addison, the trio discussed the state of women's rights in the U.S. and ultimately were able to preserve the patient's reproductive ability for the future.

The experience made Bailey realize that she was ready to return to the hospital, but in a different capacity. She told Richard, "I would like to reopen the clinic and dedicate it to reproductive health."

She added it was her "best and final offer" and he quickly responded, "Welcome back, Dr. Bailey."

Liliane Lathan/abc

Dr. Simone Griffin's (Alexis Floyd) grandmother — who is suffering from Alzheimer's — came to the hospital looking for her daughter, who passed away during childbirth as revealed in the first episode of the season.

The scene was reminiscent of when Meredith Grey's mother Ellis Grey (Kate Burton) was admitted to Grey Sloan Memorial to the surprise of her fellow interns in the show's second season.

After Simone's family situation was revealed, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) opened up about own experience with her mother's experience with the condition and advised her to refrain from telling her grandma about her mother's death again. She added that she understands her pain and her "door is always open."

Simone thanked Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) for spending time with her grandmother while she was in crisis but asked that he not tell anyone. She also revealed that she knows his family's secret after looking him up. "I know you were a Shepherd," she told him.

The pair then agreed to keep each other's secrets from the rest of the interns.

Liliane Lathan/abc

Dr. Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster) also surprised Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) at the hospital after being apart.

Meredith, who is the Interim Chief of Surgery, brought her daughter Zola (Aniela Gumbs) to the hospital after she suffered a panic attack at school.

Meredith's boyfriend Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) bonded with Zola and took her to see "something cool" at the hospital. He then discovered her natural talents for surgery as they practiced surgical techniques.

With Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) and Kai's help, Nick told Meredith about her daughter's gift of intelligence. However, Meredith was upset that the trio tested Zola without her consent.

Nick later asked Meredith, "How long are you going to stay mad at me?"

"I'm lost with Zola right now. It doesn't help that the people I love go behind my back and break my rules," she replied. Nick agreed and said they would figure out what's best for Zola together.

Liliane Lathan/abc

The sex talk in the episode then reignited old flames and brought together new pairings.

After presenting together, Owen and Teddy appeared to get past their marriage issues from the last episode and have sex, while Amelia and Kai also got between the sheets for the first time since reuniting.

Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln (Chris Carmack) and Jo shared a moment and sensual foot massage after keeping their friendship strong through unrequited feelings last season. Dr. Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) and Benson "Blue" Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) also became the first intern pairing to hook up in an on-call room.

The episode concluded with Meredith and Nick sharing a kiss after they arrived home with Zola.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.