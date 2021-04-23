Grey's Anatomy Promo Teases Jackson Avery and April Kepner Reunion: 'I've Thought This Through'

Are Jackson Avery and April Kepner really getting back together after all these years?

In a new promo for the upcoming episode of Grey's Anatomy, Jackson (Jesse Williams) is shown driving through a storm, deep in thought and appearing at his ex-wife April's (Sarah Drew) front doorstep.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Alright, I know this seems impulsive and out of nowhere, but it's not," he says to himself, after knocking on April's door. "I've thought this through."

As April — who is holding their daughter — opens the door, the promo pans to flashbacks of Japril's best moments throughout the ABC medical drama.

One Twitter user wrote, "I'M CRYING SO MUCH JAPRIL ARE BACK."

Another fan wrote on Twitter, "JAPRIL THE REUNION IS COMING."

Last week, Drew, 40, shared the first look at her character's return to ABC on Twitter, nearly a month after news broke that she would be reprising her role for an episode this season.

"We have a date! April is back on @GreysABC Thursday, May 6 at 9|8c on ABC!" Drew wrote alongside the photo, which shows April in a hoodie, holding a glass of wine and talking to a mystery figure — perhaps her ex-husband Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams)?

Drew played Dr. April Kepner from 2009 until she was written off the show in 2018. Williams, whose character is also the father of April's child, has remained on the show through the current 17th season. The character ultimately married paramedic Matthew Taylor (Justin Bruening), the former fiancé she'd left at the altar to run away with Jackson.

The two former costars reunited on the set of the medical drama last month, less than a week after it was first announced that she would be making a guest-starring appearance.

"Nbd. Not excited at all," Drew captioned a selfie with Williams on Instagramalongside several heart emojis.

In 2018, Drew admitted that though it'd be"hard" to return, she wouldn't be against it.

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Drew Reflects on Grey's Anatomy: "It Changed My Life In The Most Profound Way"

"I'll never say never because they are my family," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "I still love everyone over there. I love that community and I still have such an incredible space in my heart for everyone over there."

"But I really do feel like, because of how it went down, I really had to part ways with April, I just had to," Drew continued. "There was no way for me to live in a space of possibility of her returning and also be healthy in my letting go of all of it, so I really have said goodbye to her."