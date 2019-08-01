Back to scrubs they go!

As Grey’s Anatomy fans anxiously await the 16th season of the beloved Shonda Rhimes-created drama, stars such as Caterina Scorsone, Giacomo Gianniotti, Debbie Allen and Jake Borelli are sharing behind-the-scenes photos of their first day on set.

“Aaaand, we’re back!! #greysanatomy #season 16,” Scorsone, who portrays Dr. Amelia Shepherd, captioned a selfie on Instagram.

Gianniotti shared a picture with his on-screen love interest, Ellen Pompeo. “First day back at work with this beauty! @ellenpompeo,” he wrote in the caption. “Season 16 of @greysabc here we go! #greysanatomy #greysisbackbaby #pajamadayeveryday #icecreamforbreakfast.”

Allen shared s sweet photo of herself alongside Kelly McCreary and Pompeo, writing, “We’re back!!!”

“Grey + Sloan is back open for business,” Borelli captioned a photo of himself standing in front of the hospital doors.

May’s season 15 finale surprised viewers with quite a few cliffhangers.

As a storm began to brew over Seattle, the intense fog caused a major pileup on the freeway, leaving a very pregnant Teddy (Kim Raver) sitting in traffic while in labor. Thankfully, her baby daddy’s ex, Amelia Shepherd (Scorsone), was by her side and was more than capable of delivering a baby solo.

And Andrew DeLuca (Gianniotti) took the fall when Meredith Grey and others semi-committed insurance fraud by falsifying a medical chart, landing himself in jail.

Image zoom James Pickens Jr., Justin Chambers, and Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy Season 15

But Meredith, who found herself telling DeLuca she loved him too (aw!), told her three kids that “mommy has to go take care of something” and might be gone for a bit. Though audiences didn’t see Meredith behind bars, one wonders if she also went to jail.

Meanwhile, Owen (Kevin McKidd) professed his love for Teddy as she was in labor with their little girl — and while Teddy’s boyfriend was building a changing table at her new apartment

In addition, Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) may be missing after stepping out of the car during a lover’s quarrel with Maggie (McCreary).

Image zoom Kelly McCreary and Jesse Williams in Grey's Anatomy Season 15

ABC announced last week that the long-running medical drama was given a two-season order, officially confirming the series will run through season 17.

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy is set to premiere Sept. 26 on ABC.