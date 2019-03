The bomb episode! This is probably one of the most iconic episodes (and moments) in Grey’s history. Throughout the past 15 seasons, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has been known to put herself in the face of danger — and tragedy. But this will always be the most outrageous Grey move. Meredith, who has her hand on a bomb (inside a patient) can’t move, otherwise the bomb could go off. After she successfully removes the device from the patient, she hands it to a member of the bomb squad, Dylan. As Dylan walks slowly and carefully out of the OR, the bomb explodes in his hands, killing him and another member of the squad. Oh, and while this is all happening, Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is busy having a baby.