Grey's Anatomy: Meredith Grey Is Headed to Jail

Things are not looking so good for Dr. Meredith Grey.

During Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith finally had to face the music after weeks of blowing off her court-ordered community service — and then a court-ordered court appearance for it. And that music sounds like jail time.

After Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) missed her court appearance when her daughter Zola needed emergency surgery to correct her spina bifida, her lawyer Nancy delivered the bad news. “‘The girl who called medical emergency,’ that’s what the judge called you,” she said. “How’s your daughter?”

“Much better, thank you,” Grey responded. “She had to have surgery.”

“I get that, but sadly you’re going to leave her and the rest of your children while you make up your missed hours,” Nancy said. “I was able to squeeze a small drop of humanity from the judge.”

“I will be at trash duty first thing, no more excuses, as soon as she’s sent home,” Grey responded.

“Dr. Grey, you’re not going back to cleanup duty,” says Nancy. “You’ll be making up your missed hours in jail.”

Last season, Grey, Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) and Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) all participated in insurance fraud after Meredith falsified a medical chart. Grey, Karaev, and Webber were fired and are continuing to deal with the aftermath.

Earlier this month, fans expressed their outrage over Meredith’s unemployment, pointing out how Bailey (Chandra Wilson) committed insurance fraud back in the day and didn’t lose her job.

That tweet didn’t go unnoticed by Pompeo, who responded, “I love when fans remember stuff I don’t!!!”

I love when the fans remember stuff I don’t!!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼❤️ https://t.co/wy9zxcYdZz — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) October 15, 2019

But, for Meredith, it sounds like she’ll be figuring out her next steps behind bars.

