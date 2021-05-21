Grey's Anatomy: Meredith Goes Home After COVID Battle as Jackson (& Another Doctor) Say Final Goodbyes

This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy.

It's a bittersweet night for Grey's Anatomy fans.

During Thursday's episode of the ABC medical drama, Jesse Williams — who has played Jackson Avery for the past 12 seasons — and Greg Germann (Tom Koracick) said their final goodbyes to their Grey Sloan Memorial family while Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey finally head home after a long and difficult battle with COVID-19.

Speaking to Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) about his decision to move to Boston to take over the family's foundation, Avery thanked his mentors for their guidance throughout the years.

"I went to see my dad, who I realized my entire life has shown me the exact kind of man I never want to be," Avery said.

"Checked out and unwilling to find for anything," Avery added. "You two showed me the opposite. Example after example of not giving in to hopelessness and despair. Consistently resist complacency. You get up over and over again and fight. I learned the kind of surgeon, the kind person, the kind of father I want to become from you. I'm always going to be grateful for that."

"We're proud of you, Avery," said Bailey.

Avery, then, sat down with Grey — who was getting ready to head home — to tell her the news of his decision to leave.

"So I win," said Meredith, who has been battling the coronavirus all season. "I'm the last man standing. It was you and me for our residency class. Everyone else has either abandoned me or died. We were the only two left."

After the two came to terms that this might be their last goodbye, Grey reassured Avery he was going to go on and do great things.

Later in the episode, Koracick asked to speak with Avery one final time.

Describing his experience with COVID-19, Koracick made a surprise decision.

"I lost six roommates when I was being treated for COVID," he said. "Three were husbands and fathers, one was single, one was happily divorced and one came in so fast I couldn't get a name. I was the only white guy. I know I'm not exactly out of the woods, but I just felt like I owed it to them to be better. Because chaos and pain, the world is only that way because we let it be or because people who look like me made it that way."

"What I'm saying is, let me become worthy of being spared," Koracick added. "I want to be an ally. I want to spend whatever time I have left making this lousy place better. ... I don't need money, I don't need a big title. Just let me help."

To which, Avery agreed.

As if two doctors leaving Grey Sloan wasn't enough emotional baggage for fans, Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) sparked up their relationship again.

Earlier this month, ABC announced that Williams would be exiting the show after 12 seasons.

"I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda, the network, studio, fellow cast mates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen and Debbie," Williams, 39, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time, referring to creator Shonda Rhimes, showrunner Krista Vernoff, and costars Ellen Pompeo and Debbie Allen.

"As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds," continued Williams, who has played the plastic surgeon since season 6.

"The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I'll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends."

Vernoff praised Williams' work in a statement of her own, calling the actor "an extraordinary artist and activist."

"Watching his evolution these past 11 years both on screen and off has been a true gift," said Vernoff, who became showrunner in 2007. "Jesse brings so much heart, such depth of care, and so much intelligence to his work. We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery — played to perfection for so many years."