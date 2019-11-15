Grey's Anatomy Brings Back Meredith's Very First Patient to Help Reinstate Her Medical License

Warning: The following article contains spoilers from the Nov. 14 episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy giveth, and Grey’s Anatomy taketh away.

The hit ABC show celebrated its 350th episode by revisiting its origin story — from revealing a surprising truth about Meredith Grey’s place as an intern at the hospital to the return of her very first patient — as Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) fought to have her medical license reinstated after she was caught committing insurance fraud in order to save a young patient.

And the gifts kept coming in the form of the return of the doctor who failed to save her husband, Dr. Derek Shepard (Patrick Dempsey), and letters of recommendation from former characters, Drs. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh), Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez), April Kepner (Sarah Drew), and Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw). The soundtrack even included an Easter egg: a cover of Tegan and Sara’s “Where Does the Good Go,” which originally played in the fourth episode of the series.

Image zoom Kelsey McNeal/ABC

But, alas, it wasn’t all joyful. This is Grey’s after all, and like Meredith herself, it can be “dark and twisty.” Meredith’s relationship with Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) took a tumble after he saw how she spoke about Derek — and they’re now on a break.

Story developing…