Grey’s Anatomy: Meredith & Derek’s Wedding Web Site

Meredith Grey may have wanted an intimate and understated wedding, but her pal Izzie is determined to make sure her friend is a beautiful bride in a big white dress. Even though she is going through chemo on Grey’s Anatomy, Izzie is still planning Meredith’s wedding to on-again fiance, neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd.

To assist, ABC’s marketing department has created a Web site for the couple, built within Theknot.com. The site celebrates Meredith and Derek’s relationship and includes categories labeled “The Couple,” “The Proposal,” and “The Dresses” — complete with pictures and commentary from Izzie.

“I know I know. I secretly never thought it would happen either,” Izzie says on the welcome page. “But it’s real. This is going to be the most magical, romantic, breathtaking wedding you’ve ever seen. I promise.”

The site has been up since last week’s episode aired Thursday and already has more than 42,000 unique views. There’s even a gift registry. Fans of Mer and Der are encouraged to donate money to The American Academy of Neurology Foundation, the American Skin Association, and the Alzheimer’s Association — all charities that have a connection to Grey’s storylines.

But one big question remains: Will Mer and Der actually say “I do?”

“You may be surprised at the way we bring it off,” Grey’s creator and executive producer Shonda Rimes told the AP. “But at the end of the season viewers will be very happy with where Meredith and Derek are.” — Liz Berman

Tell us: What’s going to happen with Mer and Der’s wedding? Craig Sjodin/ABC