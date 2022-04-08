Meredith Grey accepted a job offer in Ohio, leaving her future at Grey Sloan Memorial up in the air

Grey's Anatomy: Meredith Says She's 'Ready to Move on' in Shocking (and Game-Changing!) Decision

This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy.

Is Meredith Grey leaving Grey Sloan Memorial for good?

During Thursday's episode of the ABC medical drama, titled "Put It To The Test," Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) made a decision that could potentially mean the end of her career at Grey Sloan.

Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) — who was already having a stressful day due to an accreditation council reviewing her residency program — approached Meredith after hearing the news of her job offer. (A couple weeks ago, Meredith was offered a job in Ohio.)

"You couldn't tell me yourself?" Miranda asked. "You couldn't give me that much respect?"

"No, I haven't made a decision yet," said Meredith.

"This program raised you," Miranda said, before suffering what seemed to have been a panic attack.

Later talking to her new flame Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), Meredith said, "You can't stay at the place you did your residency forever because that's how people see you. They see you for who you were not as the person you've become."

​"I'm ready to move on," said Meredith. "I'm going to take that offer."​

Last month, Meredith — who performed successful surgery on Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) after conducting research that could potentially be a major breakthrough in an attempt to cure Parkinson's — was presented with the offer of a lifetime.

"On behalf of The Clinic's leadership, we hope you will accept our offer for you to join us here in a permanent position as Director of The Grey Center and Chief of General Surgery," Hamilton said, suggesting Meredith make the move to Ohio. "When can you start?"

At the time, Meredith was thrown off and expressed her concerns to Nick explaining that her life and her children are in Seattle.

"Maybe I could meet your kids and we could have a life here," said Nick, who did end up meeting Meredith's three children.

While it's still up in the air how this decision will affect Meredith, ABC announced that Pompeo would be returning for season 19.

"I couldn't be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season," said creator Shonda Rhimes. "This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey's Anatomy for so many years."

In December, Pompeo revealed in an interview with Insider that she's ready for Grey's to end.

"I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end," she said. "I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?' "

But the actress said that despite her pleas, the show will most likely continue.

"Everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars,' " she said.