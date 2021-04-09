Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey has been battling COVID since the start of Grey’s Anatomy’s season 17

Grey's Anatomy: Meredith Begins the Long Road to Recovery and Another Character Attempts to Propose

This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy.

Good news is slowly but surely returning to Grey Sloan Memorial as Meredith begins to recover from COVID-19.

After last week's episode of Grey's Anatomy showed Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) being taken off the ventilator during her long battle with COVID-19, her friends and family (doubling as her doctors) focused their efforts on waking her up during Thursday's episode of the medical drama.

“Improving ground glass opacities no pleural effusion or pneumothorax, no signs of stroke on head CT,” resident Taryn Helm (Jaicy Elliot) told Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) of Meredith’s condition as she goes through the CT machine. “This is great news!”

Dr. Webber, however, was more cautious about her condition. "Great news doesn't matter if she's too weak to stay awake," he said.

Meanwhile, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack) escaped their child-filled reality when Link's parents showed up to take the kids for a few hours. However, after his mom referred to Amelia as her "daughter-in-law," the couple had marriage on their mind. (Maggie Pierce's recent engagement likely didn't help).

As Amelia began sobbing from the emotional release of being alone for once, Link mistook the meaning of her tears and began to propose, only to be met with screams of “No!” from his girlfriend.

When they talked things through and Amelia admitted she was struggling to maintain her sobriety amid the pandemic, Link insisted he would still love to be her husband and tried proposing again. Again, Amelia shouted “No.”

“Not ever or not today?” he asked.

“Not when I'm confessing my darkest secrets and I have snot rolling down my face,” she said.

Ultimately, they reach a compromise: "I won't get high, and you won't propose in a semi-compulsory manner," Amelia said.

As the show turned back to the hospital, the big moment we've been waiting for all season finally came: Meredith woke up.

“Hey, sleepy head,” Webber said.

After a cough, Meredith replied with her first words since being put on the vent: “I’m sorry.”

“You had to put me on a vent, you had to make that call,” she continued, referring to having made Richard in charge of making medical decisions on her behalf. “I’m glad I chose you.”

Then, to Webber’s confusion, she said, “We need to talk about Wilson.”

Clearly, Mer heard Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) confess to her that she's planning on switching from general surgery to obstetrics when Jo thought she was deep in sleep — begging the question of what else Meredith heard during her long slumber.

Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) then got a visit from ex-fiancé Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), who apologized for his reaction to the news that her late best friend Allison was actually a late girlfriend.

"You tried to tell me the truth about your relationship with Alison, and I was awful to you. And I am sorry," he said. Teddy replied, "I should have told you years ago."

"You told me when you could and I should have been there for you, because since the day we met Teddy, and every day since, you've been there for me. You've listened to me, you've fought for me, so that thing that you did on our wedding day…" Owen said, referring to Teddy cheating on him with Dr. Tom Koracick (Greg Germann).

“I'm sorry,” she said, before Owen continued: “I know. I know you are. We're friends first, we've been friends for years, and you've never been anything but there for me so when you did this thing that was so out of character I should have known that you were going through something bigger than me and that you just needed a friend. I can be your friend. I want to be your friend. I don't know if I have more than that, but I can be your friend if you let me, Teddy. And I'd like to hear about Allison if you'll tell me.”

"You want some tea?" she said, paving a way for the pair to mend their tumultuous but storied relationship.

Back at the hospital, Webber gave daughter Maggie (Kelly McCreary) an update on Meredith’s condition. “Her energy's low, still mostly sleeping, she's listening,” he said. “Even when you think maybe she's not, she’s…”

“Extraordinary,” Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) said as she walked over to Meredith’s room, completing his sentence.

“Unstoppable,” Maggie added, while Bailey concluded, “Always has been always will be.”

“I pray to God, you're both right,” Webber said.