Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is faced with a pair of offers she cannot refuse — and is forced to question her future at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital

Grey's Anatomy: Meredith Accepts a Date with Nick — and a New Job Away from Seattle?!

To stay or to leave?

During Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) contemplated whether or not to accept a job in Minnesota — which would force her to leave Grey Sloan behind.

During last week's episode, Meredith took a trip to Minnesota, where neurosurgeon David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) presented her with her very own research lab to cure Parkinson's. This week, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) joined her in Minnesota and was met with a surprise request.

"Wait, are you kidding? They're giving you a lab?," Amelia asked after Meredith escorted her to the front doors which read, "The Grey Center for Medical Research." "You are definitely not coming back to Seattle."

"Amelia, we're being offered millions of dollars to cure Parkinson's," said Meredith.

"Us?" Amelia asked.

"Well, me, but I'm asking you so it's us," Meredith responded.

After hearing more about the research and what it would entail, Amelia was quick to accept —but Meredith was having second thoughts.

"Let's think, deep pockets, unlimited time, space," said Amelia. "It would be groundbreaking research and a chance at curing a neurodegenerative disease."

"You're forgetting about the part where we have kids," Meredith responded. "They need stability and I have a job that I love that I just got back to. I don't want to abandon them."

"We're not abandoning anyone, we're revolutionizing medicine," said Amelia. "That's a great example to set for our kids. Grey Sloan, they're going to be proud to have us be part of something so high profile."

"Exactly. If the surgery works, it's huge," said Meredith. "If it doesn't, we've killed an incredible surgeon and set the research back years."

"Give us more credit than that, Meredith," said Amelia. "You asked me here for my opinion and I am saying, 'Yes,' because people with Parkinson's need more than just hope."

As she was leaving, Amelia told Meredith she was being "ridiculous" for not accepting the offer.

"We're talking about curing Parkinson's, Meredith," she said. "This famous surgeon is basically throwing money at us to play with the most innovative equipment in the world. Not only that, he wants to give us his diseased brain as a testing ground. When you started your career you wanted to go into neuro. This is your chance to get back to that. Maybe this is what you're supposed to do, what we're supposed to do. I cannot, for the life of me, understand why you would walk away from something like this. So don't. I will see you at home."

Earlier in the episode, Meredith's former patient Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) slipped a note under her hotel door to ask her to dinner. She accepted, and while on their date, Meredith expressed her concerns about taking the job.

"Tell me about your top-secret project," said Nick, who was first introduced in season 14 and made a surprise return as a series regular during last week's episode.

"I'm scared to say yes, and I am very rarely scared," she said.

"What are you scared of?" he asked.

"Failure," said Meredith. "This project will cost millions of dollars, will be very risky, win or lose it will be written about and I'm just not sure I want that to be the first thing that I do after surviving COVID is to be a public failure. I know that's my ego. I have a very comfortable situation in Seattle. I have safety and comfort."

"You're not a safety person, Meredith," he said. (When she pointed out that he barely knew her, Nick said it took one to know one.) "You're not a comfort person. It's not your nature ... You're going to risk it all, and win or lose, it's going to be a hell of a ride."

Meeting with Dr. Hamilton (who has Parkinson's), Meredith seemed to accept his offer — but with some caveats.

"You don't own me," she said. "I need autonomy picking the team. I'd like any progress that we make from this process to be public and accessible to everyone with Parkinson's. I'd like to move the whole project to Grey Sloan."

"That I can't do," he said. "It's expensive, and frankly, I don't have the time. We have everything we need here."

"I can't move to Minnesota," she said.

"I need you here as much as possible," he responded.

"I could set up a satellite lab in Seattle," Meredith offered. "I could travel back and forth once a week. That's the best I can offer."

"Done," he said. "Does this mean you're in?"

"It means I'm in," said Meredith.

Next week will bring the much-anticipated return of Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) — and she'll be looking for Meredith.